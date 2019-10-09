Deadpool 2 Star Zazie Beetz Expects to Play Domino Again

Zazie Beetz is one of the rare actors who have appeared in both Marvel and DC films. The Atlanta star can currently be seen on the big screen playing Sophie Dumond in Joker, and she was previously seen as Domino, the luckiest member of the X-Force, in Deadpool 2. Currently, there are have been no official Deadpool 3 announcements, but there have been hints that the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise will continue despite the merger between Disney and Fox. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Beetz was asked if she’ll ever play Domino again, and the actor seemed hopeful.

“I realize that nobody knows anything right now, but would you be surprised if you never played Domino again?,” THR asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes,” Beetz replied with a laugh.

She also talked about the overlapping shooting schedules between Deadpool 2 and Atlanta.

“Deadpool 2 and Atlanta did overlap in terms of shooting time, but we have wonderful teams that figured it out. So, there was an availability question, but ultimately, we made it work as far as I understand. I hope I wasn’t cut out of stuff because of Deadpool,” she added with a laugh. “But there was a couple of weeks of overlap in terms of shooting.”

While the fate of Domino is still in question, Beetz is currently starring in Joker alongside Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description for the movie below:

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Would you like to see the return of Domino onscreen? Tell us in the comments!

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020. Deadpool 2 is currently available for home-viewing.