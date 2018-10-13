‘Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz Gives Update On X-Force And PG-13 Christmas Version

Fans enjoyed getting to know Zazie Beetz’ version of Domino in Deadpool 2, and the lucky assassin gave a few updates on the anticipated team-up film X-Force, as well as the holiday version of the Merc with a mouth.

Beetz spoke to fans at ACE Comic Con today, and during the panel, she was asked about the still rather mysterious X-Force movie that will star Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Josh Brolin (Cable), and Beetz (Domino). While she couldn’t hammer out specifics, she has heard a pitch from Reynolds for the movie.

“There is an X-Force movie coming,” Beetz said. “We have a director attached, Drew Goddard, who’s doing, he did Bad Times at the El Royale. When we were doing some reshoots he was literally shooting El Royale in the studio next door, so I went over because they had some of the same crew, but I think because he was really involved with that they haven’t really done too much movement on the X-Force film. Like a year and a half ago, Ryan gave me a loose pitch of what he wanted, and there may be another Panda involved, but I actually don’t know many details.”

“I do know though they’re coming out with I think another cut of the Deadpool movie but a PG-13 version,” Beetz added. When it was asked why it quickly became apparent that allowing kids to see the movies, which are Rated-R, would be the key factor in bringing out a new tamer version of the film.

“I have my brother who’s 11 years old and he’s pissed because a lot of his classmates have seen it and he’s like ‘I don’t get to see it?’ And my mom was like ‘no’. She’s right, but I think they are coming out with like a Christmas version or something like that,” Beetz said.

The new version of Deadpool 2 is slated to hit theaters this December for a limited time and will feature less violence and fewer expletives, something teased in this glorious promo for the project.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool in Deadpool 2, and is joined by Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) T.J. Miller (Weasel), Terry Crews (Bedlam), Julian Dennison (Russell/Firefist), Lewis Tan (Shatterstar), Bill Skarsgard (Zeitgeist), and Shiori Kutsuna (Yukio).

Deadpool 2’s PG-13 version hits theaters on December 21st.