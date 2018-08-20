‘Deadpool 2’ Director David Leitch Rumored to Return for ‘Deadpool 3’

Now that Deadpool 2 is out on home video, 20th Century Fox is looking toward their next film featuring the Merc’ With the Mouth in the team-up movie X-Force.

And while writer and director Drew Goddard will handle Deadpool’s next adventure with Domino and Cable, there might be some early plans for a potential third film in the solo franchise. According to a new rumor from GWW, it sounds like Deadpool 2 director David Leitch could return.

The rumor states that Leitch is in the early phases of discussions to helm Deadpool 3, which should be encouraging to fans considering the reception of the second movie, but confusing for those who have been keeping track of the potential production’s status.

Ryan Reynolds seemingly made it clear that he was not focused on a third Deadpool movie and only had X-Force on the horizon.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds told EW. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

To his own credit, Letich spoke about a possible return for Deadpool 3 during an interview with Den of Geek.

“No, I’m not necessarily one and done. I would love to work with Ryan [Reynolds] and Rhett [Reese] and Paul [Wernick] and Simon [Kinberg] again. We just had a really good time and I love this world, and I love this universe, and I love the character that he’s made so endearing to the fans, and so I would be grateful to work on something again. It just depends on time and place, so we’ll see what happens.”

Hopefully we find out as soon as work begins on X-Force.

Deadpool 2 is now available on digital HD, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.