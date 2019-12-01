Marvel Fan Parodies Spider-Man for Deadpool 3 Logo

Before long, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has yet to be confirmed or announced by Marvel Studios, but the franchise was the one thing working for 20th Century Fox in the X-Men franchise, raking in over $1.5 billion worldwide between two movies. While fans wait for the threequel to officially be announced by Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios, one fan has taken the initiative to craft a Deadpool 3 logo and to be frank, it’s peak Wade Wilson. Copying the font used in the logos for Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, Redditor u/stark46192 pitches the idea of Deadpool: A New Home as the title for Deadpool 3.

Reynolds himself set the internet on fire earlier this year, sharing a photo of himself standing in front of the sign at Marvel Studios’ Burbank-based offices. When we had the chance to speak with Deadpool writer Paul Wernick, the scribe admitted he’s stayed in contact with the Deadpool star about a third outing.

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

He added, “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could. We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

Spider-Man 3 is set to bow July 16, 2021 while Deadpool 3 has yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

