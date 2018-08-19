Ryan Reynolds Dashes Hopes for ‘Deadpool 3’

Deadpool fans were thrilled when the original movie became a massive success, ensuring that Ryan Reynolds would star in Deadpool 2. The sequel hit theaters this weekend and, while it’s already earning massive numbers at the box office, Reynolds teased that a Deadpool 3 is unlikely, at least in the way some audiences might anticipate it.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds shared with Starnews Korea. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.”

While this means we likely wouldn’t see, or necessarily need, Deadpool continuing his adventures on his own, the events of Deadpool 2 confirm just how well the Merc with a Mouth fits in with his newfound allies and functions better as an ensemble character.

These comments seem to set the record straight about the future of the franchise, with comments he made earlier this week at the film’s premiere hinting that a Deadpool 3 would be possible.

“Well, there is talk about an X-Force film which isn’t really a Deadpool film — but it’s sort of a group effort. But, for Deadpool 3, we’ll see,” the actor admitted to Variety. “I don’t know. At this point, I don’t even want to think about it. Down the road, I’m sure we will figure it out.”

Reynolds possibly made the remarks to Variety about not wanting to get too ahead of himself without knowing whether or not audiences would connect with Deadpool 2, though, as a franchise, it seems as if we’ve seen the end of the character’s solo adventures.

The actor’s most recent comments echo what he shared earlier this month to Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds said. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Stay tuned for the future of the Deadpool series. Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.

