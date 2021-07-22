Funko Deadpool 30th Anniversary Pops Now Available In An Exclusive 4-Pack

Walmart's Collector Con event is now in full swing, with a wide range of exclusives expected to arrive over the next four days. It will include Funko Pops like this Deadpool 30th anniversary 4-pack that you can pre-order right here for $39.98 while it lasts. It's slated for release in November.

The figures in the exclusive Deadpool 30th anniversary pack include Deadpool in Cake, Dinopool, Flamenco Deadpool, and Roman Senator Deadpool. Note that all of these figures were previously available as individual common releases, which makes this a very lazy exclusive indeed. Still, if you're a collector or don't have the original figures, this is a set you'll want to pick up. On that note, you can keep tabs on all of Walmart's Collector Con releases right here via our master list.

Created by Rob Liefeld, Deadpool made his first appearance in The New Mutants #98 as a supervillain. That issue was released way back in February 1991. However, Deadpool is only getting better with age.

