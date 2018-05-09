Deadpool Taking Over 7-Eleven Stores to Promote ‘Deadpool 2’

Oh thank heaven for 7-Eleven: the chain of convenience stores are partnering with Deadpool 2 for a special limited-time promotion.

The Merc with a Mouth will take over 7-Eleven stores nationwide starting Monday, May 7th, with Deadpool-themed treats, movie ticket prizes, and a first-of-its-kind augmented reality in-store experience.

Included in the offerings are ‘Pools favorite running gag delicacy: specially-marked chimichangas. The retailer will also sell Trolli Sour Brite Tiny Hands candy, Monster Mutant bottled energy drinks, Mike’s Harder Watermelon Lemonade, and a 7-Eleven retailer-exclusive Deadpool Funko POP! figurine.

Fans can also collect limited edition “perfect for liquids” Slurpee cups, starting at $1.99, accompanied by the special Mutant Red Dawn flavor. Four stripper-like Deadpool straws are available alongside five cup variants, each with a new Deadpool pose and colorful comment, to be introduced weekly.

The 7-Eleven mobile app gives fans the opportunity to “Meet Deadpool” by way of an all-new augmented reality experience that brings the character, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the hit movie series, to life in 7-Eleven stores. The mutated mercenary will engage with customers and bring visitors new surprise activities each week and the chance to win prizes, including movie tickets and a trip to Las Vegas.

Participating locations are vandalized blanketed with messages, doodles, and thoughtful musings from the cheeky fan-favorite anti-hero.

“We are bringing an unprecedented level of excitement to 7-Eleven this summer. Our customers love Deadpool, and our collaboration includes exclusive products and an amazing in-store augmented reality experience that is among the first of its kind at any retailer,” said Sean Thompson, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief customer officer, in a statement.

“Deadpool fans can come to our stores and find fun collectibles and different augmented reality experiences unlocked each week through our app,” he added. “We hope people will play along with us – virtually and in real life – and share their experiences with friends and family on social media.”

“To make this even more exciting, 7-Eleven is launching an Augmented Reality (AR) gaming experience, first of its kind in retail, with Deadpool,” said Gurmeet Singh, Chief Digital and Chief Information Officer. “Fans can interact with Deadpool and have fun experiences in the 7-Eleven app, unlocking different experiences each week exclusively in the stores nationwide and in Canada. The fans will also be able to share their interactions with Deadpool inside a 7-Eleven store with family and friends. We think Deadpool fans will love seeing him come to life in our stores.”

Scanning the 7-Eleven app at checkout will earn customers 7Rewards loyalty program points and automatically enter them for a chance to win prizes, like movie tickets, so you can see Deadpool 2 in theaters, or a trip to Las Vegas, where you can see a chlamydia specialist.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz, and Josh Brolin, opens May 18th.