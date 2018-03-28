FX Cancels Donald Glover’s ‘Deadpool’ Animated Series

FX has pulled out of Marvel‘s Deadpool animated series from brothers Donald and Stephen Glover following “creative differences,” Deadline reports.

The animated adult action-comedy was to be overseen by Glover, the creator-slash-star-slash-executive producer of FX’s acclaimed Atlanta.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” FX said in a statement Saturday. “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

The cable network announced a 10-episode straight-to-series order last May, set to premiere this year on FX Networks’ comedy-oriented FXX. Marvel TV was to produce in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios, with Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory serving as executive producers.

It’s unclear if Marvel TV and ABC Studios will still pursue the project or if the Glovers will continue to be involved.

Because the pending Disney/Fox deal has yet to be completed, the only way a Deadpool series can move forward for now is with the involvement of another Fox production entity — namely 20th Century Fox TV — as Fox holds the rights for the mutated mercenary.

The situation is further complicated by Donald Glover’s overall deal in place at FX Productions: Stephen and Donald glover were to be credited as showrunners, executive producers and writers on the animated Deadpool series that would have served as a major draw for FXX, which already airs animated hits The Simpsons and Archer.

FX CEO John Landgraf previously said during an FX press tour the animated series would be “distinctly different” from the live-action movie series that stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

The series was to have “a different tone and editorial voice as evidenced by Donald and Stephen Glover, who have their own voice and tone,” Landgraf said in February.

Despite audiences’ embrace of the character in recent years, Glover said there wasn’t “as much to hold sacred” when it comes to Deadpool.

“I know people love Deadpool and I know people are big comic book geeks, but it’s not the same as like [Solo: A Star Wars Story character ] Lando or Atlanta, where you have a whole city on your back,” Glover said. “Deadpool is very aware of himself, so I don’t have to live up to anything. So it’s been actually quite easy.”

Fox releases Deadpool 2, starring Reynolds and Josh Brolin, May 18. Glover next stars as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, out May 25.