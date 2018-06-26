‘Deadpool’ Creator Praises Donald Glover’s Leaked Script

Marvel fans were shocked earlier this year when a planned Deadpool animated series being developed for FX by Donald Glover was canceled, especially with rumors that the reason being that Glover was too busy to work on it.

Glover responded to those rumors by posting page after page of screenshots of his script for the Deadpool animated series to his own Twitter with the message "For the record: I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool." While Glover deleted all Deadpool-related tweets from his page soon after, many had a chance to read them, including Deadpool creator Robert Liefeld who told Variety during the Hollywood premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp that he thought the script was "brilliant" and that he "mourns" the loss of the project.

"Oh boy, okay I can talk about this now," Liefeld said. "I thought the whole thing was brilliant and I really can't say anything more than that because I'll get in all sorts of trouble from every side, but I mourn the loss of that entire project. Donald was a genius, is a genius and I'll always wonder how that would have worked out, but Marvel says 'Rob, good things are coming' and good things have always come so I'm gonna believe them and hang on for dear life."

The storyline that was featured in the script was supposedly the season finale, featuring Deadpool in Africa trying to help save the last male white rhino. In classic Deadpool style, things got self-referential with Deadpool having a conversation with the rhino wondering why the show was canceled after only one season.

Donald's brother, Stephen, who had been involved with the series also wrote about episodes on Twitter, claiming that a "hilarious" episode about Taylor Swift was ultimately the last straw for FX. Stephen also deleted his Deadpool tweets.

Hearing Liefeld praise the project so highly only makes its cancellation even more confusing for fans as, prior to being axed, the series had been eagerly-anticipated and even FX CEO John Landgraf had initially been very behind it.

"It'll be really different form the movies," Landgraf said. "It's animated and they're live-cation, but also it has a different tone and editorial voice as evidenced by Donald and Stephen Glover, who have their own voice and tone. We really wanted to make something that was distinctly different from movies."

Even though Liefeld is clearly disappointed that the animated series isn't happening, he also sounded optimistic and he may have very good reason to. With the Disney/20th Century Fox deal reportedly close to passing antitrust approval from U.S. regulators it's not impossible to consider that an animated Deadpool project might find new life -- even if it's without the Glovers.

