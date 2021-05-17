Marvel Announces Deadpool: Black, White & Blood

✖

Marvel Comics continues to celebrate Deadpool's 30th anniversary by officially announcing Deadpool: Black, White & Blood. Previously mentioned during a stream celebrating Deadpool's birthday, the new anthology miniseries follows in Wolverine: Black, White & Blood and Carnage: Black, White & Blood's footsteps, with top creators providing new short stories featuring the title character in a shared style. Deadpool: Black, White & Blood #1 includes three tales. The first comes from Ed Brisson (X-Force, New Mutants) and Whilce Portacio (Uncanny X-Men). The second is by Tom Taylor (X-Men Red, All-New Wolverine) and Phil Noto (Cable, X-23). Lastly, celebrated cartoonist James Stokoe (Sobek, Orc Stain) goes solo for his outing with Marvel's "Merc with a Mouth."

“When my daughter was younger, she once told me that if I wanted to be successful as a comic book writer, I would need to write Deadpool. And, so, here I am, writing Deadpool and praying that my child will finally respect my career decisions," Brisson said in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "As to the story, I finally got to put a Deadpool story I'd been keeping in my back pocket for nearly a decade down on to paper, which was pretty thrilling. Deadpool curses streaming platforms, laments the loss of video stores, and invades a foreign country all in the name of Bea Arthur. Having Whilce Portacio on art is an absolute dream come true. I've been a fan of his since his early days in the industry and can check off yet another bucket item list.”

(Photo: Adam Kubert, Marvel Comics)

Taylor will be re-teaming Deadpool with Gabby Kinney, X-23/Wolverine/Laura Kinney's clone sister he co-created and dubbed Honey Badger, but who now goes by Scout. Gabby and Wade teamed up previously in All-New Wolverine #31, a fan-favorite issue of a fan-favorite series.

Of the team-up, Taylor says, "Deadpool and Gabby Kinney. The merc with the mouth and the kid with the claws. I’m excited to be writing these two again and excited to see their wholesome friendship shine through some classic violent carnage. Phil Noto is an incredible artist and a friend, so I regret the ridiculous and bloody story coming his way. Our chapter of Black, White & Blood is going to be heavy on the red ink.

Deadpool: Black, White & Blood is a five-issue miniseries. The first issue goes on sale in August.