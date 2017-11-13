Cable Creator Shares Set Photo From ‘Deadpool 2’ With Josh Brolin

Cable creator Rob Liefeld is excited to see his creation come to life in the upcoming Deadpool 2, but the character’s creator is equally excited to meet the character in the flesh as played by Josh Brolin.

Liefeld took to Instagram today to share a photo of himself with Brolin from the set of Deadpool 2 and, if the photo’s caption is any indication, the character creator couldn’t be happier with getting to meet his creation and Brolin as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“CABLE!! Say what??” Liefeld wrote. “I’m going to actually meet him in the flesh and blood (and steel coils)?? And, oh, by the way, he’s one of your favorite and most talented actors of all space and time! Yeah, I dare you to try and meet one of your own creations and not get umpteen butterflies in your stomach. I don’t remember anything that was said here besides me thinking ‘I’m meeting CABLE!! HOW AWESOME IS THIS?!?!’ Mr. Josh Brolin could not be more perfect in this role. He is amazing and outstanding and you will no doubt be as giddy as I was when watching him portray Cable. His commitment to becoming Cable goes beyond his physical transformation, he found the voice that fans will go crazy about! Ryan as Deadpool and Josh as Cable. Look out World this is going to be nuts!”

Liefeld created Cable, the adult identity of Nathan Summers, back in 1990 with the character first appearing in The New Mutants #87 and Brolin’s portrayal of the character marks Cable’s first cinematic appearance, interestingly a film centered around another of Liefeld’s creations, Deadpool. And it’s not just Brolin’s Cable that Liefeld is excited about. The creator recently spoke to ComicBook.com and revealed how happy he is with the upcoming Deadpool 2.

“The Game is afoot!” Liefeld said. “Oh man, this could not be more exciting for the fans as well as for all the great talent bringing Deadpool 2 to life! Deadpool! Cable! Domino! Colossus! Fans, brace yourself, you have no idea all the awesome that is coming your way! The best news is that June 1 is closer today than it was yesterday!!”

While Liefeld has gotten to see Brolin’s Cable up close, fans will have to wait a bit longer. Deadpool 2 will hit theaters on June 1, 2018.