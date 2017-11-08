Deadpool Creator Writes Letter to Fox About Disney Talks

While Deadpool is a part of the Marvel family (at least comics-wise), his creator Rob Liefeld is not a particular fan of Marvel Studios owner Disney at the moment.

Recent reports have indicated that Disney is in talks with 20th Century Fox as part of a possible acquisition deal. There are plenty of obvious benefits, but Liefeld wants Fox to take a step back and reevaluate their portfolio before giving it over to Disney, and he made it clear in the form of a letter to the owner.

“Dear Rupert, (Hi James, Hi Lachlan),” Liefeld wrote. “It’s your buddy Rob. Wait on any further talks until Deadpool 2 opens and does a billion. And X-Force! This is your Star Wars franchise and you’ve only scratched the surface. Everyone on the film side has kicked it into overdrive. Watch that portfolio grow! All the best, Rob Liefeld.”

If Disney does acquire Fox, it would likely move the Marvel characters back over to Marvel Studios. That said, it would probably keep the R-rated movies under Fox’s provision since Marvel Studios is a bit more family friendly. That would mean Fox could probably end up with Deadpool and his spinoffs anyway, as long as they were under that R-rated umbrella.

Liefeld doesn’t want to risk it though, and he’s certainly not alone.

Liefeld recently made another bold statement involving Disney, though this time it had to do with their Star Wars franchise. Specifically the Han Solo spin-off film, which opens up a week before Deadpool 2. Liefeld let fans at LA Comic Con know that there is only one possible winner in that battle, and he wears a red mask.

“But Disney is delusional and is opening ‘Han Solo’ a week before ‘Deadpool!’ And they are going to get their asses kicked! Seven days later; mark my word, skeptical man! [points to audience member] Mark my words: Han Solo, get the hell out of the summer, ’cause seven days later, an army of mercenaries is coming to send the Falcon into hyperspace! Disney I apologize in advance, but I’m telling the truth: Deadpool is going to kick your ass,” Liefeld said.

Deadpool 2 certainly has a chance to do just that, but it’s not going to be easy. Spinoff or not, it is Star Wars we’re talking about.

As for Deadpool 2, the highly anticipated film hits theaters on June 1, 2018.