Deadpool Included in Disney D23 Sizzle Reel

There’s no telling what Marvel Studios is going to do with the Deadpool franchise now that Disney completely controls the rights to the property. It would make sense to continue the films, considering the massive success they’ve had at the box office, but producing R-rated Marvel films under the same umbrella as the family-friendly MCU has presented some challenges. The future of Deadpool remains to be seen, but Disney made it clear at D23 Expo that the company is proud to have the Merc amongst its ranks.

At the first presentation at D23 in Anaheim this weekend, a sizzle reel featuring all of Disney’s top properties was shown to viewers in attendance. In addition to popular movies from Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and other branches of the company, there was a good bit of Deadpool included in the reel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few of the guests at the Disney Studios panel live-tweeted the events as they happened, confirming that former Fox properties like Deadpool and The Simpsons had some time in the spotlight.

We’re at #D23Expo opening Disney Legends panel

– Opening trailer clips of Disney films, TV, theme parks, cruise ship – with Deadpool and Simpsons!

– Bob Iger welcomes, saying many changes since last D23 Expo, it’s been ‘the ride of a lifetime’ Thanks 200,000 Disney employees pic.twitter.com/SGfnOlOnDI — Digital LA (@DigitalLA) August 23, 2019

While we still don’t know exactly how Marvel Studios will handle the specific Deadpool character, it’s clear that Kevin Feige is excited to roll all of the popular Fox chracters into the MCU. The X-Men and Fantastic Four have now joined the Disney family, allowing them to be folded into the MCU at some point in the future.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of [the characters].” Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

What do you think Marvel Studios will do with Deadpool? Could an announcement be coming during D23? Let us know in the comments!