Deadpool Fuzzy Bunny Slippers Version 2.0

Earlier this year, Loot Crate ran a wildly popular promotion that offered a pair of Deadpool bunny slippers with each new subscription. If you missed out on that promotion, or you simply weren’t interested in the Loot Crate aspect of it, we have good news!

With the premiere of Deadpool 2 only days away, a new and improved version of the Deadpool bunny slippers is available to order separately for $29.99. The slippers are a ThinkGeek exclusive, so the only place to get them is right here. The main difference with these new Deadpool slippers is the addition of a fluffy tail, though the colors appear to be a little more vibrant. The full list of specs is available below – including size info. If they’re anywhere near as popular as the Loot Crate versions, you’ll want to secure a pair in your size right away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Deadpool Fuzzy Bunny Slippers

• Officially-licensed Marvel merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Small/Medium (8-9 U.S. Men’s shoe size / 10-11 U.S. Women’s shoe size)

• Large/X-Large (10-11 U.S. Men’s shoe size / 12-13 U.S. Women’s shoe size)

• Deadpool with flappy bunny ears and a fluffy tail

• No-slip dots on the bottom, but with enough blood any surface can be slippery!

• Materials: Faux fur – 100% manmade materials

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

In related news, Kidrobot has delivered another fluffy Deadpool that is arguably the purest Deadpool product ever made. The adorable Deadpool HugMe plush stands a whopping 16-inches tall and comes complete with a magical unicorn for him to ride. However, the best part about the plush is that it will vibrate when you hug it.

Granted, all of Kidrobot’s HugMe plushes vibrate when hugged (or when you clap apparently), but with a Deadpool plush it seems super dirty – which is appropriate in this case. If you want one of the large Deadpool plushies, it can be purchased right here for $34.99. If 16-inches is more than you can handle, a smaller, non-vibrating version is available here for $14.99. Keep in mind that there’s a $19 minimum order and shipping is free in the U.S. on orders of $50 or more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.