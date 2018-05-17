Deadpool 2: Cable Actor Josh Brolin Addresses Potential Return in Sequels

✖

Marvel fans have been curious to see what the future holds for the Deadpool franchise, especially following Disney's 2019 purchase of 20th Century Fox. In recent months, it has been confirmed that a third Deadpool film is now in the works at Marvel Studios, with Ryan Reynolds expected to return as the Merc with a Mouth. Still, it remains to be seen if any of Reynolds' co-stars from the "Foxverse" will join him, including Josh Brolin as the fan-favorite X-Men antihero Nathan Summers/Cable. In a recent virtual spotlight panel with ACE Universe, Brolin spoke about his experience as Cable on Deadpool 2, and indicated that even if he doesn't return to the franchise in future sequels, the experience turned out to be "really fun."

"Deadpool worked out very much in my favor," Brolin explained. "Deadpool was supposed to be four movies. Maybe there'll be more — I don't know what Marvel has in store — but it turned out to be one really fun movie for me."

Back in 2020, Deadpool and Cable co-creator Rob Liefeld told ComicBook.com that Brolin was "itching" to return to the role.

"I'm going to tell your viewers...Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later," Liefeld explained. "He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn't look completely like Josh Brolin. These are Josh Brolin's own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He told me, 'Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phones rang off the hook.' It changed everything for him and obviously Josh is gonna get some career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors."

When it comes to what shape Deadpool 3 will take, we know that the film will be written by Bob's Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently told ComicBook.com, the studio already has a rough idea of when the film could be released, and Reynolds is supposedly "working very hard" with the Molyneauxs on the script.

"We do," Feige said. "And the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak."

