Disney Actress Wants Kate Bishop Role In Hawkeye TV Series

Marvel fans are excited to finally see Kate Bishop join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney+ Hawkeye series, though no official casting has been announced by Disney or Marvel. That’s led to several actresses throwing their hat into the ring for the role, and that includes Stargirl actress Artemis Elena House. Artemis recently started a campaign to win the role of Bishop in the upcoming show, and she’s going all out for it, showing off her impressive archery skills in a video on social media that will definitely have you considering her for the part.

Artemis posted a video of her wielding a bow and letting an arrow fly towards a bottle, and while just hitting the bottle would’ve been pretty impressive, she went above and beyond and manage to actually hit the bottle cap off the bottle’s top. That’s some serious skill, and she was pretty thrilled with the shot too.

You can see her in action in the video below.

The upcoming show will feature Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye training Bishop, presumably to take over in the role of Hawkeye so that he can retire and live a peaceful life with his family, which returned to the living thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Artemis is already making a strong case for being the person to fill the role of Bishop in the film, and hopefully, Disney will make an official casting announcement soon.

As for Stargirl, the upcoming project is based on the books by Jerry Spinelli, and you can check out the official description of the book below.

“Stargirl. From the day she arrives at quiet Mica High in a burst of color and sound, the hallways hum with the murmur of “Stargirl, Stargirl.” She captures Leo Borlock’ s heart with just one smile. She sparks a school-spirit revolution with just one cheer. The students of Mica High are enchanted. At first.

Then they turn on her. Stargirl is suddenly shunned for everything that makes her different, and Leo, panicked and desperate with love, urges her to become the very thing that can destroy her: normal. In this celebration of nonconformity, Newbery Medalist Jerry Spinelli weaves a tense, emotional tale about the perils of popularity and the thrill and inspiration of first love.”

