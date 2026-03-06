PC Game Is 100% Free on Steam for Next 72 Hours

A PC game that normally costs $10 on Steam is 100% free for Steam users for roughly the next 72 hours. In other words, free to download and keep until March 9. The PC game in question has never been given away for free, and it is unclear why it’s been made free now, but it’s not the first time publisher GrabTheGames has given away its games for free on the platform. Unfortunately, for those on Steam Deck, it is unclear if this free game is relevant because compatibility is listed as “Unknown.”

The new free Steam game is a 2022 release from developer Macraft Studios, which debuted with the release and has yet to put out anything else. More specifically, the new free Steam game is Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony, a pixel art point-and-click adventure game. And according to Steam User reviews, it’s a decent point-and-click adventure game at that.

On Steam, Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony has an 80% approval rating after 80 user reviews, which gives it a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam.

“This is a nice point-and-click adventure,” reads the game’s top user review. “The story was interesting and fun, and I wanted to know what happened to the Lost Colony.” Another user review adds: “Relaxing, challenging game that has a touching storyline.”

Of course, if only 80% of user reviews are positive, one in five are negative. And these negative reviews primarily critique the game for being too easy, too boring, and for having poor UI. To this end, if you don’t like point-and-click adventure games, then this title is not going to make you a believer, but if you do like the genre and a dry sense of humor, in particular, there is something here for you.

Those who do decide to check out this PC game now that it is completely free on Steam, should expect a runtime of about three to five hours, on average. Meanwhile, those who prefer the console experience can pick up the game on Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X, but it is not free right now on these platforms.

