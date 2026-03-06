Nintendo Switch Online Gets Permanent Price Drop for Some Users

Nintendo Switch Online is getting a permanent price drop for some users, which may signal that a larger and broader price decrease for all users is coming. Since its launch in 2018, Nintendo has never increased the price of Nintendo Switch Online, except in certain, isolated regions. It’s never made the subscription service cheaper either. And the latter never happens with any subscription service outside of limited regional changes. To this end, this new regional change probably doesn’t indicate a larger universal price drop, but at the bare minimum, the subscription service is getting cheaper for some.

More specifically, those in Brazil will now pay R$ 109 for a 12-month subscription, down from R$ 120. Meanwhile, the 12-month Family Plan is going from R$ 219 to R$ 194. The price drop also applies to the Expansion Pack tier, which is down from R$ 299 to R$ 279 when buying an individual subscription and down from R$ 469 to R$ 439 when purchasing a family plan. Nintendo did not say why it’s dropping the price of the subscription service in Brazil, but it’s presumably in response to market changes there.

A Price Decrease in the United States Coming?

One of the reasons a market like Brazil can get price decreases is because they are smaller market and not as important to Nintendo’s business model. While Nintendo could certainly increase the price of Nintendo Switch Online over time in the United States, it’s probably never going to make it cheaper because that will cost it millions and millions of dollars. And unfortunately, the dollar has been losing its value, not increasing in value, so if anything, we are trending toward a price increase. You could argue that we already got one price increase with the introduction of the Expansion Pack, which has since locked specific offerings behind the more expensive tier of the subscription service, where said offers would have been included in the standard tier before.

It’s estimated there are a few million Switch and Switch 2 owners in Brazil, a substantial middle market for video games. How many of these users have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription? We do not know, but with how many estimated owners there are, this is presumably great news for an appreciable number of Switch and Switch 2 users.

