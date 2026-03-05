Top 7 Smartest Anime Series, Ranked

There is always going to be a place for action in anime, with series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen focusing on earth-rattling battles. While these stories can often present thought-provoking concepts outside and inside of their fights, some anime focus far more on all things cerebral when it comes to laying out their worlds. Luckily, there are more than a few anime franchises that fit this bill, though narrowing them down to seven was no easy feat. On top of this, ranking them was even more difficult, though we were still able to create a conducive list of seven of the all-time best intelligent anime.

7.) Psycho-Pass

production i.g.

Let’s kick off the list with the cyberpunk series that hit it big thanks to Production I.G. and Crunchyroll. Receiving an original anime television series to introduce anime fans to the Sibyl System, the franchise garnered several seasons, along with a handful of movies. What makes Psycho-Pass work so well as a cerebral experience is its exploration of morality and how a way to protect society might go too far. The system used by the protagonists here attempts to stop crimes before they start, taking a page from the tale known as Minority Report. Don’t expect any characters to go Super Saiyan or undergo power boosting transformations, but Psycho-Pass presents plenty of thoughtful concepts to garner it a passionate fanbase.

6.) Case Closed

TMS Entertainment

Much like One Piece and Crayon Shin-Chan, Case Closed, aka Detective Conan, has over one thousand episodes to its name, with most of those installments focusing on compelling mysteries. While asking anime fans to watch so many episodes is a big ask, many of the crime-focused stories work independently of one another. While not all of the series made its way to North America, there are plenty of stories that can be seen via streaming in the West. There’s a reason why Case Closed became so big in Japan, and its pint-sized protagonist is worth your attention.

5.) Death Note

Courtesy of Studio Madhouse

Death Note remains one of the most popular anime franchises of all time and for good reason. If you’re reading this article, you’ve probably already experienced the story of Light Yagami and Ryuuk, though if you haven’t, it’s a series that demands to be experienced. Following Light as he discovers a supernatural notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written within its pages, the anime has become one of the prime examples of “cat and mouse” as Yagami tries to forge a new world while dodging the advances of L and the police. Light’s machinations are intelligent enough on their own, but the usage of the Death Note and the world’s reaction to it make for a compelling, introspective story.

4.) Legend of The Galactic Heroes

Kitty Film Mitaka Studio

Legend of Galactic Heroes might not have mech suits like the space-faring war that is a part of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, but it’s a far more thought-provoking story than many that are a part of the Earth Federation’s conflict. First arriving on the small screen in 1988, the series has over one hundred episodes to its name, depicting the conflict between the Free Planets Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Shown as something of a chess match between commanders on both sides, the tale of Yang Wen-li and Reinhard von Lohengramm is one of the lesser-known entries on this list, but it deserves its place all the same.

3.) Paranoia Agent

studio madhouse

Finding thought-provoking anime can sometimes be a difficult task, but finding thought-provoking anime that sends shivers down your spine can be even harder. Paranoia Agent, from legendary director Satoshi Kon and the animators at Studio Madhouse, created an anime series that works as both an anthology series and an overarching horror show. While a boy on roller blades with a bent baseball bat might not seem terrifying at first, the effect he has on the world at large, as well as the unique characters introduced in the series, help Paranoia Agent earn its place on this list and then some.

2.) Neon Genesis Evangelion

khara

One of the least surprising choices on this list, Neon Genesis Evangelion is often in the conversation when it comes to best anime series of all time, let alone most intelligent ones. While its premise seems like standard fare for the anime world, seeing young pilots steering mechs into confrontations with extraterrestrial threats, Shinji Ikari and NERV’s story juggles countless mind-bending concepts in its runtime. So intelligent is Hideaki Anno’s franchise that there is even a college course that will walk fans through the story and diagnose what makes it tick. With a new anime in the works, the introspective series is sure to present more mind-bending stories in the anime world.

1.) Monster

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Naoki Urasawa has become a legend in the manga world thanks to offerings such as Pluto and 20th Century Boys, which are both thoughtful anime on their own. In Monster, however, Urasawa is able to create a riveting story diagnosing the nature of evil along with the human spirit. Dr. Kenzo Tenma is a man of science who begins to realize that one patient is akin to one of the most horrifying men to ever live, leaving him with quite the predicament as Johan’s plan begins to unfurl. First hitting the scene in 2004, Monster has seventy-four episodes of a mind-bending, psychological study that still resonates to this day. With a new Blu-Ray release around the corner, the series earns its place as the number one entry on this list.

