Pokemon Pokopia Is Already on Sale at Release

Pokemon Pokopia, the new Pokemon spin-off game for Nintendo Switch 2, has already been hit with a discount on the same day as its release. For those who are accustomed to buying games on Nintendo platforms, it’s expected that new games, especially those published by Nintendo, won’t get sales anytime soon after they launch. As such, for one retailer to already be selling Pokopia at a lower cost than normal, it’s worth taking notice in case you’re looking to snag it for yourself in the coming days.

As of this moment, Pokemon Pokopia has been hit with a 10% discount at Costco, which brings the game’s value down to $62.99 from its usual price of $69.99. While not a major drop in cost by any means, it’s shocking to see that Pokopia has been given with any sort of sale out of the gate, granted that it just arrived. This is currently the lowest price that Pokopia is selling for and likely won’t be matched in the near future.

The obvious catch here is that this deal is only available at Costco, which is a retailer that requires a membership in order to purchase from. If you’re already a Costco member, then there is no additional hoop for you to jump through. If you aren’t, though, then you’d have to become a member, which essentially negates any savings you would have made by purchasing Pokopia for a bit cheaper than other retailers.

There Is One Big Catch With Pokopia

For those who do look to snag this physical copy of Pokopia, it’s worth noting that it is a Game Key Card release for Switch 2. This means that there is no actual game data on the cartridge that comes with Pokopia, as its data needs to be downloaded from the eShop once inserted into the console. Game Key Cards have been highly divisive since the launch of the Switch 2, with many stating that they will never purchase a title that uses this functionality.

If you happen to be one of these Switch 2 owners who dislikes Game Key Cards, then you’re likely better off buying Pokopia directly through the eShop. For anyone else who doesn’t mind, this sale is one worth jumping on before it comes to an end.

