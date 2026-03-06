7 A-List Actors Who Hid in Star Trek Shows

The Star Trek franchise stands as one of the most expansive and enduring pillars of science fiction, encompassing decades of theatrical films and serialized television. This sprawling universe has recently experienced a massive resurgence on the small screen, driven by the critical success of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the recently concluded Star Trek: Discovery. To celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the brand in 2026, Paramount+ launched the latest entry in the timeline, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which shifts the narrative focus to a new generation of cadets navigating the 32nd century. The studio is also actively exploring future expansions to maintain this momentum, with executives in discussions regarding potential Star Trek: Discovery spinoffs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Producing such a massive volume of serialized television requires an enormous roster of talent, meaning the franchise consistently features hundreds of prestigious actors across its various installments. Because the property requires extensive world-building, a major A-list star will sometimes make a cameo that goes entirely unnoticed by the general public. These performers are often buried under extensive prosthetic makeup to portray alien species, or they are utilized strictly in a voice-over capacity where their natural cadence is digitally altered. Furthermore, the episodic nature of the classic broadcast era frequently allowed for a high-profile guest star to pop up for a single episode of a specific series. These brief appearances are easily missed by everyone but the most dedicated fans who meticulously track each season.

7) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Long before he became the highest-paid action star in Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a memorable detour into the Delta Quadrant. The actor appeared in the sixth season of Star Trek: Voyager during the episode “Tsunkatse,” playing an alien gladiator known simply as The Champion. In the narrative, his Pendari fighter engages in a brutal hand-to-hand combat match against Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), utilizing several of his signature wrestling maneuvers in the choreography. Because he appeared completely barefaced with only minor facial ridges to indicate his extraterrestrial origin, Johnson is the least hidden celebrity on this list. However, his appearance occurred several years before his cinematic breakout in The Scorpion King, causing many modern viewers rewatching the series to be completely shocked when they realize the global box office titan once traded punches with a Borg drone.

6) Joel Grey

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Joel Grey is an undisputed titan of the stage and screen, having earned an Academy Award, a Tony Award, and a Golden Globe for his mesmerizing performance as the Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret. The acclaimed performer dove into the realm of science fictionduring the second season of Star Trek: Voyager, in the emotionally devastating episode “Resistance.” Grey portrayed Caylem, a delusional alien resistance fighter who mistakes Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) for his long-lost daughter. Star Trek: Voyager applied extensive aging makeup and facial prosthetics to transform the spry actor into a frail, weathered local of the planet Alsaur. His performance anchors the entire narrative, utilizing his immense theatrical training to deliver a heartbreaking portrayal of grief and mental decline.

5) Iggy Pop

Image courtesy of Paramount+

The Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop, appeared in the beloved Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “The Magnificent Ferengi,” taking on the role of Yelgrun, an officious and deeply unamused Vorta negotiator. The rock legend was concealed beneath the pale skin, ribbed ears, and structured military uniform of the Dominion cloned species, replacing his signature wild energy with a deadpan, corporate exhaustion. The casting choice was incredibly subversive, forcing one of the most kinetic musicians in history to stand perfectly still and deliver dry administrative dialogue while dealing with the sheer incompetence of his Ferengi captors. The heavy Vorta makeup and the complete suppression of his natural manic persona rendered Iggy Pop virtually invisible to audiences.

4) Jason Alexander

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Jason Alexander secured his place in television history through his legendary portrayal of George Costanza on the sitcom Seinfeld, a role that made his face and voice instantly recognizable to millions. Despite his fame, he managed to effectively disguise himself during a guest appearance in the fifth season of Star Trek: Voyager. In the episode “Think Tank,” Alexander portrays Kurros, the eloquent and manipulative leader of an alien collective that offers to solve complex problems in exchange for unique technological compensation. To inhabit the role, the actor underwent extensive prosthetic application, sporting an enlarged cranium and deep facial ridges that completely altered his familiar silhouette. This heavy makeup allowed him to shed his neurotic sitcom persona and deliver a genuinely menacing performance as a hyper-intelligent extortionist.

3) James Avery

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Audiences around the globe recognize James Avery as the authoritative but deeply compassionate Uncle Phil from the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His booming voice and imposing physical presence made him a television staple, yet these exact traits were completely obscured during his guest stint on Star Trek: Enterprise. Avery appeared in the two-part arc consisting of “Affliction” and “Divergence,” portraying General K’Vagh, a desperate military leader attempting to cure a genetic plague threatening the Klingon Empire. To play the formidable warrior, the actor was buried under the iconic Klingon ridges, thick facial hair, and dark armor, effectively erasing any visual trace of his famous sitcom persona. His performance required a guttural delivery that suppressed his natural warmth, making the transformation both physical and auditory.

2) Wallace Shawn

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Wallace Shawn possesses one of the most distinctive voices and physical profiles in the entertainment industry, having built a robust career through beloved projects like The Princess Bride and the Toy Story franchise. This inherent recognizability makes his recurring role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine an impressive feat of practical effects. Shawn portrayed Grand Nagus Zek, the supreme financial and political leader of the Ferengi Alliance, appearing sporadically throughout the seven-season run of the series. The character design required the actor to be encased in layers of thick latex, featuring the oversized ears, jagged teeth, and wrinkled brow characteristic of the hyper-capitalist alien species. The heavy prosthetics rendered him visually unrecognizable, forcing him to rely entirely on his eccentric vocal cadence to convey the greed and unexpected cunning of the alien monarch.

1) Chiwetel Ejiofor

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Chiwetel Ejiofor is a highly respected Academy Award-nominated actor known for his commanding presence in prestige dramas like 12 Years a Slave and major blockbusters such as Doctor Strange. Despite this incredible pedigree, his involvement in Star Trek is entirely invisible. Ejiofor provided the voice for the Makers, the mysterious photonic entities from the planet Kasq, making his debut in the fifth episode of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The actor never physically appears on screen, and his dialogue is heavily modulated and digitally altered to sound distinctly inhuman and ethereal. Because his natural baritone is distorted by these audio filters, it is functionally impossible for viewers to identify him simply by listening. This level of obfuscation makes Ejiofor the absolute most hidden A-list actor in the entire lore of Star Trek.

Which hidden celebrity cameo in the Star Trek universe completely caught you off guard upon your first watch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!