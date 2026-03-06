Gravity Falls Returns This Year With Long-Awaited Release

Gravity Falls remains one of the Disney Channel’s most beloved animated series to this day, with the likes of Phineas & Ferb, Amphibia, and The Owl House arguably standing toe-to-toe with the show. The story of the Mystery Shack holding onto this title is all the more surprising when you consider that the final episode aired over ten years ago. Despite the passionate fanbase that is always looking for new ways to revisit Dipper, Mabel, and Grunkle Stan, one major entry in the franchise was thought to never arrive. Luckily, Disney had a trick up its sleeve and is planning to bring fans back to Oregon this fall.

After many years, and even fan campaigns demanding it, the Disney animated series is finally releasing an art book of the series. The Art of Gravity Falls will arrive on September 15th this fall, promising to show new aspects of the Mystery Shack that many fans might have never seen before. While the publication will have its fair share of art that will revisit the characters and environments of the beloved Disney series, it will also give fans the opportunity to see the earliest designs of Dipper, Mabel, Grunkle Stan, and more. With the franchise known for frequently injecting hints and clues into its works, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if this artbook does the same. You can pre-order the book by clicking here.

What’s in The Gravity Falls Artbook?

Luckily, while the upcoming art book has yet to reveal all of its art, the publication has hinted at what fans can expect to see. Disney shared the following blurb regarding The Art of Gravity Falls: “Take a road trip… back to where it all started. For years, the true origins of Gravity Falls have been hidden under lock and key. Now, for the first time ever, series creator Alex Hirsch and cowriter Rob Renzetti crack open the vault to reveal the definitive visual history of Gravity Falls. Inside The Art of Gravity Falls, you’ll find never-before-revealed development art from Alex Hirsch’s personal archives, including first inklings of the characters and world, lost episode ideas, cut jokes, deviously hidden easter eggs, every single one of Mabel’s sweaters, and much, much more!”

Luckily, this wasn’t the end of the description, as the book also highlighted additional content that will enter the highly anticipated material, “With interviews from the creative team and a foreword by animation legend James Baxter, The Art of Gravity Falls is a celebration of the incredible artists behind the beloved series, and a blueprint for creatives who want to turn their own ideas into animated worlds. The Mystery Shack is waiting. . . . Are you ready to step inside?”

With so many animated series seeing revivals in recent years, you might be shocked to learn that no Gravity Falls sequel has been confirmed. There is hope, however, as there have long been rumors, even coming from Disney executives themselves, that the show will return with creator Alex Hirsch at the helm.

