Disney+ Just Made This Agent Carter Short A Lot Easier to Find

Marvel’s original Agent Carter short, first released as a bonus feature on the Iron Man 3 Blu-ray, has been given its own spot on Disney+, making it easier for fans to find. The move comes following a similar move for All Hail the King, a short featuring Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), and timed to the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in which Slattery made a return. Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) is similarly enjoying a new wave of popularity as one of the alternate-universe takes on characters featured in Marvel’s What If…?.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the change was first spotted by the folks over at What’s On Disney+?. Navigating to the short’s spot on Disney+, you still get recommendations to watch Iron Man 3 and All Hail the King.



In the short, “British operative Peggy Carter joins the nascent S.H.I.E.L.D. organization. As she searches for the “Zodiac” key, Agent Carter also battles her misogynistic, bureaucratic boss, Agent Flynn.”

The short takes place after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, and marks the first inkling that Marvel Studios had more plans for Peggy Carter beyond that film. The character would go on to get her own TV series, which ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.



The Agent Carter short, directed by longtime Marvel producer Louis D’Esposito,was released in 2013. In addition to Atwell, the short features appearances by Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Iron Man 3 director Shane Black, Neal McDonough (Arrow), and Tim Trobec (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

While Agent Carter, the TV show, may or may not still be canon (fans noticed that no footage from the series was included in a recent, offiical video about Peggy Carter in the MCU), it remains a fan-favorite, and there were mutliple attempts to save it after it was cancelled. Even when the Marvel Netflix shows and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD appeared to be removed from the official continuity, it seemed to many that Agent Carter, since it took place in the time between World War II and the first Iron Man movie, might still “count.” After all, it seems unlikely that it would conflict with anything Marvel might want to establish later. With projects like The Eternals, though, it’s possible that Marvel just doesn’t want any unexpected bumps in the road when exploring the universe in flashback.

You can watch both the short and the series on Disney+.