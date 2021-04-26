Sam Wilson’s Captain America Will Meet Marvel Fans at the Disneyland Resort

✖

Sam Wilson's all-new Captain America is the latest Marvel superhero flying into action at the Disneyland Resort, where guests will meet the star-spangled Avenger in his look inspired by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Episode 6 of the Marvel Studios series streaming on Disney+ sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the former Falcon, wielding the shield of Captain Americaentrusted to him by a retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) during the events of Avengers: Endgame. After displaying a Falcon and Winter Soldier photo-opp at the California resort, where A Touch of Disney guests could pose with the star-spangled shield and Falcon's wings, park goers will soon meet Captain America himself:

The Disney Parks Blog on Monday revealed an updated photo opp featuring Sam Wilson's new Captain America look is coming to Hollywood Land, located inside Disney California Adventure park, after the Disneyland Resort reopens on April 30.

Disney California Adventure, the site of the new Marvel-inspired Avengers Campus opening on June 4, is a superhero hangout where Earth's mightiest heroes interact with guests daily: Heroic Encounters include Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Steve Rogers, who greets guests in front of a backdrop depicting a large version of Captain America's shield.

Heroes assembling inside Avengers Campus include Black Widow, Thor, Doctor Strange, members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Wakanda's fierce Dora Milaje, and the superhero duo Ant-Man and the Wasp, who make their first appearance at the Disneyland Resort. When Disney Parks unveiled the full superhero roster during an Avengers Campus preview attended by ComicBook.com in 2020, we learned Tony Stark will showcase his new Mark 80 Iron Man armor for Campus recruits — who just might catch superheroes springing into action against the villain Taskmaster on the ramparts of Avengers Headquarters.

"I think [Dave Bushore, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios was] always bringing this line in the very beginning, the Nick Fury line. 'You're part of a bigger universe, you just didn't know it yet,'" Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, said during ComicBook.com's behind-the-scenes look at Avengers Campus. "And we take that into every attraction, every Heroic Encounter, everything should make you feel like you're part of something even bigger."

Avengers Campus is "absolutely the next progression of telling these stories, of experiencing what it's like to ride alongside these characters," said Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Officer. "It could only be done in a Disney theme park attraction."

The Marvel-themed Avengers Campus opens June 4 inside Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort. Purchase tickets.

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.