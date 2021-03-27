The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Photo-Op Now on Display at Disneyland Resort

✖

Who will wield the shield? Fans of Marvel Studios original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, now streaming exclusively on Disney+, can pose with the shield of Captain America and the high-tech wings of the Falcon in a special photo-op on display within Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort. Ahead of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park's scheduled reopening on April 30, guests can attend A Touch of Disney through April 19. The limited-time ticketed experience allows access to select outdoor areas of Disney California Adventure Park, the site of Avengers Campus, the all-new Marvel-themed land opening later this year.

Pictures of the limited-time Falcon and Winter Soldier photo-op, located in the Hollywood Backlot area of Disney California Adventure Park, come courtesy of park goer Debby Chapman on Instagram. The themed photo-op is one of many designated Photo Locations now on display throughout the park, where guests of all ages will find setups inspired by Disney and Pixar classics like The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, and Monsters, Inc.

Marvel fans can also pose for photos in front of the themed construction walls of Avengers Campus, where guests will see panels decorated with the symbols of characters from the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Widow: the titular super-spy and her masked enemy Taskmaster. Both are characters Disney creatives previously revealed will appear inside the action-packed land populated with many Marvel superheroes, including Captain America and Spider-Man.

A Touch of Disney, a dining and shopping experience, has since sold out and Disney California Adventure Park is open only to California residents under current state guidelines. Ticket holders will "rediscover the magic of the Disneyland Resort through the sights, sounds, and flavors" they've craved since the resort's temporary closure last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're thrilled with the response that we're seeing from our guests in terms of future reservations and intent to come back to our parks," The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek recently told Bloomberg Business about Disney's California theme parks. "I think that it's a function of two things. Number one, confidence that we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. But also, a tremendous trust in our brand. You know, we've been able to operate across the world, at Walt Disney World [in Florida] for example, for the last nine months. We've done so responsibly. We've had the NBA bubble that was so successful. And I think guests know that Disney is going to do it right."

Chapek continued, "That brand trust really leads them to want to come back to our parks and experience the magic. They know that we're going to be responsible as we do that and they can have a great time."

Avengers Campus opens later this year at Disney California Adventure Park within the Disneyland Resort.