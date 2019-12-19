Disney CEO Reveals New Details of Drunk Tom Holland’s Plea to Save Spider-Man in the MCU

Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise is good at generating headlines both on and off the screen – and lately he’s been in the news due to a funny little drunken anecdote. That story involves Holland’s role in helping “save” Spider-Man after Disney and Sony’s big falling out earlier this year – a feat that Holland apparently performed while drunk. The actor made an heartfelt speech to Disney CEO Bog Iger about his time playing Spider-Man – a speech that was bolstered by some ‘liquid courage’ found in a local pub. Bob Iger has been pretty tongue-in-cheek about the whole Drunk Tom Holland call, but now he’s giving us more details!

Here’s what Bob Iger had to say to US Weekly about the pivotal ‘Save Spider-Man’ call he had with Drunk Tom Holland:

“I couldn’t tell if he was drunk, but I called him because I knew that he was upset and he wanted to talk to me about the status of Spider-Man. And at the time that I called him, he was at a pub in, I think, London with his family, and he said, ‘If it’s noisy, I just stepped out of a pub,’” he explained. “He sounded a little giddy, but I didn’t really make that connection until I read recently that he said he was a little bit drunk. But he was perfectly nice on the phone. We had a good conversation.”

In case you missed it, here’s Tom Holland’s recollection of that same call:

“…my family and I went to the Pub Quiz in our local town. We’re doing a quiz and I’m like 3 pints in, right? I haven’t eaten much, and I get a phone call from an unknown number, and I have a feeling like ‘this is Bob Iger, but I’m drunk,” Holland told Jimmy Kimmel. “…I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end… The future of Spider-Man was still very bright, but it would’ve been a shame to take him out of the MCU, you know, that’s where he belongs and we’ve built such a strong character in that world and it would’ve been a shame to lose that, but I’m just really glad that we managed to work it out.”

So are we, Tom. So are we.

In the end, Bob Iger still seems to be taking the matter in good stride, telling US Weekly: “Tom can call me drunk any day of the week. As long as he calls me Bob!”

