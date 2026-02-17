10 Movie Sequels Even Better Than the Originals

For the most part, movie sequels are inherently inferior to the film that kicked off the franchise. The reason that franchises exist is because the first movie succeeded in gaining the audience’s interest. That creates a tricky problem. If a product makes money, studios and distributors are eager to recreate that lucrative success. How is it best to do that? By replicating the traits of the product that took off with people. The caveat is that successful elements of movies are better the first time. Come sequel time, the novelty has worn off. But these following sequels beat their predecessor at their own game by either going in a completely different direction, crafting a narrative that felt like a natural continuation of the original’s, or, on occasion, perfecting the successful elements in the original film that were nonetheless not handled quite as well as they could have been.

There are still some excellent movie sequels that aren’t quite as great as the original but still deserve a shout out. For instance, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

10) The Expendables 2

The first The Expendables captured the novelty factor of having (almost) all of the ’80s biggest action legends side by side, but it’s not particularly fun. It’s just a hair too self-serious. Simon West’s The Expendables 2 solves that problem right off the bat. It’s a movie that wants the audience to have fun and is having fun doing it. The actors seem more comfortable, their shared dialogue better conveys a group of people who have been working together for a while and, best of all, the action sequences are more fluid and enthralling.

This was also the one that actually had Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger get in on the action, whereas in the first one they were relegated to a bland cameo scene. The entire third act of this movie is the apex of ’80s action cinema, even if it came 30 years later than the decade itself. But the primary reason The Expendables 2 stands above the original, much less the two awful installments that followed it, is its villain: Vilain. Jean-Claude Van Damme is fantastic in the role, getting to play a fully sinister individual who is the polar opposite of his many hero roles.

9) X2: X-Men United

X-Men is perfectly enjoyable blockbuster entertainment, but it didn’t set the highest bar in the world. But even if it had, X2: X-Men United would have beaten it.

X2 showed Bryan Singer far more confident behind the wheel, and the script was far more devoted to actually building the whole ensemble as individuals now that they had already been established on the big screen. Naturally, as was typical of these movies, some characters got shortchanged because the focus was primarily devoted to Wolverine, but that particular focus couldn’t have been better executed than it was here. Logan’s question regarding where he really comes from is answered startlingly well by Brian Cox’s William Stryker, who stands as one of the best villains of any aughts comic book film.

8) Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Brian De Palma’s Mission: Impossible is a lot of fun, but it was beaten by the tonal revisions that were Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Then, Mission: Impossible – Fallout came along and took the tonal revision they represented and infused it with the fastest paced narrative in the franchise’s history.

Fallout comes equipped with arguably the best villain of the series in Henry Cavill’s John Lark, playing wonderfully against type, as well as direction by Christopher McQuarrie that only got more assured after Rogue Nation. Toss in action sequences that grab you by the shirt collar and make you feel like a part of them and Fallout is flat-out one of the best action films ever made, and definitely the best Mission.

7) Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 isn’t just the apex of Raimi’s trilogy; it’s one of the highpoints of superhero cinema as a whole. We get the best action sequences of the trilogy, especially the train set piece, but the real edge comes in the form of heart.

Set pieces can take a superhero film far if they’re inventive, but Spider-Man 2 is frequently cited as one of the best of the best because we really get to know Peter Parker and feel his pain as he’s torn between his duty as a hero and his desire to carve out a life for himself. Toss in a similarly excellent character arc for the villain, Doctor Octopus, and this is one sequel chock full of palpable emotion.

6) The Dark Knight

There are plenty of phenomenal crime epics out there. Heat, The Godfather, Scarface, they all apply. So too does the superhero subgenre’s contribution to that other subgenre: Christopher Nolan’s pop culture juggernaut The Dark Knight.

In The Dark Knight, Nolan crafts a Gotham that feels on the verge of detonation, all because one particular finger is lingering over a button. The sequel coasts through its two-and-a-half-hour runtime thanks to smart scripting and gorgeous cinematography, but the real reason it’s so iconic is, of course, Heath Ledger.

5) Aliens

James Cameron is the master of sequels that rival their predecessors. This is illustrated both with Aliens and the film that comes next. These are also two cases of perfect or near-perfect sequels (depending on who you ask, but it’s definitely one of those two) standing alongside perfect or near-perfect predecessors that are quite different tonally.

The reason Aliens can be seen as superior to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece is because of its devotion to fleshing out Ellen Ripley. Here, we get to see her become a surrogate mother as a way of coping with the loss of her own child (if you watch the extended version, anyway). It’s a phenomenal story for her, and far better to her role in the original film, which could basically be summarized as “Survive.”

4) Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The first two Terminator movies are another example of a duo of perfect or near-perfect films that stand apart one another not just tonally but almost in terms of genre. The Terminator is something of a barebones horror film peppered with action sequences while Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a more overt action film with a lighter tone and moments of levity.

Both films work tremendously, but Judgment Day gets the edge in the vast majority of fans’ minds because it has its eye more firmly placed on character development. Perhaps even more important than that, though, is the fact that it was such a huge gamble. Taking one of ’80s cinema’s most frightening villains and turning him into a stepfather? It could have blown up in James Cameron and crew’s faces, but it was just right, and very charming to boot.

3) Goldfinger

Goldfinger is better than Dr. No, that’s beyond question. Dr. No is charming and laid some of the groundwork for Bond to excel, but nonetheless it was not where he excelled.

That would be Goldfinger, which isn’t quite as grounded as From Russia with Love, but it was without a doubt the one that established the 007 formula as a film franchise. You get the notion of the big bad having a henchman who is just as memorable, a gadget-stuffed car, and more consistent one-liners. Even though it was this third, Goldfinger was Bond 101.

2) The Godfather Part II

The original The Godfather is widely regarded as perfect cinema because that’s precisely what it is. And perfection cannot be improved upon.

Even still, The Godfather Part II does the impossible by continuing to deliver the faultless technical elements and note-perfect performances while also greatly widening the scope. We get the rise of Vito Corleone and the beginning of the downfall of his son, Michael. Both plotlines beautifully intertwine even though they’re events taking place decades apart. It’s an examination of the poisonous nature of power, just like Scarface, except it doesn’t feel like it came off the pages of a particularly bloody comic book.

1) Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

The original Star Wars, like the original The Godfather, is a perfect film. And, again, it’s technically not possible to improve upon perfection. Yet just as The Godfather Part II has more ambition, so too does Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars is a pretty straightforward rescue mission piece of entertainment. Empire, however, greatly expands the scope while simultaneously tightening its focus on character development. This is the film where we actually get to know Luke, Leia, and Han. We understand their wants, their needs, and their fears. Then you have the addition of Yoda, a marvel of practical effects that serves as one of the best second film character additions in the history of cinema. The Empire Strikes Back is marvelous and, at times, haunting.

