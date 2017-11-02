Disney+ Hosting Marvel Movie Watch Parties Ahead of Loki's Debut

✖

As the march toward the premiere of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+ gets closer, the official Twitter account for the streaming service has announced #LokiWednesdays for every Hump Day leading up to the premiere with Watch Parties of his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The event started tonight with Marvel's Thor and will continue for the next three weeks: May 19, starting at 4 PM PT, will be a double feature of The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World; May 26, starting at 5 PM PT, will be Thor: Ragnarok; and on June 2, starting at 4 PM PT, will be the extra-long double feature of Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers: Endgame. Marvel's Loki will premiere the Wednesday afterward, June 9.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased in an interview with Empire. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter....I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Wednesdays are going to RULE. Starting tomorrow, join us as we count down to the glorious premiere of Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial with #DisneyPlus watch parties every Wednesday featuring the God of Mischief. Tweet along with us using #LokiWednesdays. pic.twitter.com/8Coo7cBdWU — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2021

In addition to Hiddleston, Loki stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman. Michael Waldron created the series for Marvel and is the head writer. Kate Herron directs the six-episode season.

Loki is the latest release from Marvel Studios on Disney+, arriving on the streaming service after the successful premiere of WandaVision & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After the Tom Hiddleston led series premieres Marvel will release their animated series What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Last December saw Marvel head Kevin Feige confirm other shows in the work for the streamer including Armor Wars, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion, plus The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and I Am Groot, a series of animated shorts staring Groot from the space opera.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.