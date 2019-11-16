MCU: Disney Announces Dates for 5 New Marvel Studios Movies

With the introduction of Disney+, it’s a busy world for Walt Disney Studios and its subsidiaries. That includes Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios, the Burbank-based studio currently overseeing production on dozens of Marvel-based films and limited series. Now, the House of Mouse has unveiled its release date slate through 2023, confirming Marvel Studios will have a record-high four movies in each 2022 and 2023.

Previously, it had been announced the House of Ideas had three dates in 2022 — February 18th, May 6th, and July 29th — and now, it’s been confirmed the outfit has turned the October 7, 2022 date once belonging to an untitled live-action Disney property into a Marvel Studios release date. Marvel Studios has also received four release dates in 2023: February 17th, May 5th, July 28th, and November 3rd.

As with any announcements from Disney and Marvel, we likely won’t know what the movies on those dates are until a major appearance at San Diego Comic-Con or D23 Expo. As far as 2022 movies go, the only announced project includes Black Panther 2 on the May date. February 18, 2022, July 29, 2022, and the new October 7, 2022 date are currently without movies attached, as are all four new 2023 dates.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios has yet to set release dates for its theatrical releases in Ant-Man 3 and Blade or the Disney+ shows consisting of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Photo by The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images