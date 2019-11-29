Disney’s Moon Knight Series Villain Reportedly Revealed

One of the more anticipated TV series coming to Disney+ is Marvel’s Moon Knight, and while we don’t know much about the upcoming show, we might have just found out who one of the villains will be. A previous report stated that Stained Glass Scarlet would be one of the show’s villains, but a new report from Daniel RPK says that Moon Knight’s most well-known villain will also be appearing in the show. That would be Moon Knight’s adversary Bushman, and while we kind of figured he would be featured in some form or fashion, the report is one more hint that it could end up happening.

RPK’s post is brief and just says Bushman will appear, so it doesn’t say that he will be the main villain. If we had to guess we would figure Scarlet would end up being a side villain and not the main adversary, as that would make more sense falling to Bushman.

Of course, the series could also take a more origin-based approach to the character, and if so we could be seeing the transformation into Bushman, with the character getting his full shine in whatever film Moony appears in.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

All of this makes for one of the most unique and exciting projects coming to Disney’s streaming service, and we’re definitely interested to see how it turns out.

