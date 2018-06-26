Disney Has Already Made $2 Billion at the Domestic Box Office in 2018

Not even past the halfway point in the calendar year, Walt Disney Studios has already made an absurd amount of money at the domestic box office, powered by three huge blockbusters that have performed past expectations.

Powered by major releases like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Incredibles 2, Disney has just passed the $2 billion mark at the box office in North America alone, according to The Wrap.

Yes, it seems superhero movies are the talk of the town this year.

This puts Disney on pace to break the $3 billion record year they had in 2016, as there are still major releases on the docket that are all but guaranteed to add to its success. They are already pacing 25% ahead of where they were in 2016, with films like Ant-Man and the Wasp, Mary Poppins Returns, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Christopher Robbin still on the docket.

Disney has also released two films that have not met expectations with Solo: A Star Wars Story and A Wrinkle In Time. Despite those two films under performing (with $193.7 million and $99.9 respectively), the studio is still in a great place to break the record books with its stateside performance.

Black Panther is less than $400,000 away from cracking the $700 million mark domestically. It would be the third film ever to achieve such a feat, and it’s all but guaranteed at this point.

Avengers: Infinity War is another huge success story with $666 million at the domestic box office. With the three Marvel Studios movies coming out within three months of the previous release, it stands to reason that the big crossover event will gain a bit more steam as Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters.

And of course, all of this is capped off with the release of The Incredibles 2, which has already made $253 million domestically after just six days in theaters. It’s on the fast track to pass the highest grossing animated film of all time stateside, as Finding Dory capped with $486 million.

The Summer and Fall seasons will see a lull after Christopher Robbin releases, but Disney will come back with an onslaught for the holiday as Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Mary Poppins Returns will all release in November and December.

And, who knows, if that Fox deal finalizes and all the paper work is signed, Disney might be having an unprecedented year of success despite a handful of misfires.