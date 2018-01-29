Disney Launches Our Universe Apparel Line With ‘Black Panther’ and Princesses

Many of you are probably familiar with Ashely Eckstein for her work as the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels as well as her fashion brand Her Universe. Now she’s partnered with Disney for a new fashion venture called ‘Our Universe’ that will cater to a broader range of Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel fans. The line will be available exclusively at shopDisney.com and in all Disney store locations.

The first wave of styles in the Our Universe lineup are an athleisure line for kids and tweens that’s inspired by Black Panther and Disney Princesses. The pieces include leggings, sweatpants, zip-up hoodies, swimwear, headbands, and more that are designed to encourage kids to “get outside and be active”. You can see the styles in action in the video above, then shop the entire collection right here. The complete collection, broken down by category, is available below.

Black Panther Collection:

• Black Panther Hooded Jacket – $34.95

• Black Panther Track Jacket for Girls – $29.95

• Black Panther Tank Top and Leggings Set for Girls – $29.95

• Black Panther Long Sleeve Top, Shorts, and Pants Set for Boys – $29.95

• Black Panther Rash Guard for Boys – $18.95

• Black Panther Swim Trunks – $22.95

• Black Panther Headband Set – $12.95

Disney Princess Collection:

• Disney Princess “Dream it. Do it.” Yoga Set – $29.95

• Disney Princess ”Dream It. Do It.” Cold-Shoulder Top – $19.95

• Disney Princess ”Dream It. Do It.” Hooded Jacket – $29.95

• Disney Princess ”Dream It. Do It.” Joggers – $19.95

• Disney Princess ”Dream It. Do It.” Running Shorts – $16.95

• Disney Princess Swimwear Set – $29.95

• Disney Princess Duffle Bag – $19.95

• Disney Princess Hair Accessories Set – $12.95

Again, this is only the first wave of styles in the Our Universe collection. A Star Wars line for kids, tweens and adults is expected soon, so stay tuned. Here’s what Ashley had to say about the Our Universe launch:

“As a little girl, I grew up in Orlando, Florida with a father who was a Disney World cast member, and the world of Disney taught me how to make my dreams come true as an actress and a designer,” said Eckstein. “Every item of clothing and this new book draws on my personal passion for the brand and is inspired by that love. Now, I am beyond honored that Disney is allowing me the opportunity to pay it forward to a new generation of dreamers. My goal with this line and book is to inspire fans of all ages to make their dreams come true too.”

