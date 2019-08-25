Disney Parks Reveals New Look at Avengers Campus, Spider-Man Experience and More

It looks like Marvel is still delivering some pretty epic surprises at this weekend’s D23 Expo. On Sunday, the Walt Disney Company previewed what’s to come at the wide world of Disney Parks — including the recently-announced Avengers Campus attraction at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris.

Concept art for the California Adventure part of Avengers Campus was shown, which highlights some of the awesome attractions that fans will get to experience. These include Avengers headquarters, a Pym Test Kitchen restaurant, and an awkwardly-timed Spider-Man attraction.

“In some ways, these new campuses are like the Avengers themselves: a group of diverse individuals who have teamed up for the same purpose,” Scot Drake, Creative Executive, Marvel Global Portfolio, Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement. “This collection of unique addresses—each dedicated to a different discipline—have been brought together to champion the next generation of heroes.”

The announcement came with quite a lot of awesome concept art for Avengers Campus, as well as the upcoming “The Art of Marvel” hotel that is coming to Paris. Scroll through to check them all out.

Worldwide Engineering Brigade

Worldwide Engineering Brigade (or “WEB”) will be the home of Disney’s Spider-Man experience, the first ride-through attraction to feature the hero.

Worldwide Engineering Brigade Part 2

Web Slinger Vehicle

Part of the WEB attraction will include a ride in a “Web Slinger” vehicle, which lets fans sling webs like Spider-Man as they help collect some misplaced Spider-Bots.

Pym Test Kitchen

Another attraction on the campus will be Pym Test Kitchen, in which Pym Technologies uses the latest innovations to grow and shrink food.

Doctor Strange

Throughout the park, fans will get a chance to meet an array of costumed heroes, including Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Iron Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Super Heroes from Wakanda and Asgard.

Avengers Headquarters

Another significant feature of the California park will be Avengers Headquarters. Fans might even get to catch a glimpse of their favorite heroes along the building’s rooftops.

The Battle of Wakanda

Avengers Headquarters will serve as the future entrance for a new E-ticket attraction, in which fans get a chance to fly in a Quinjet alongside the Avengers. The attraction, which is currently being developed, will take viewers to Wakanda and beyond, as the Avengers attempt to save the world against one of the most powerful villains they’ve ever faced.

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel in Paris

If that wasn’t enough, Disney also announced Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, which will be opening in Paris next summer. The lodging will celebrate 80 years of Marvel art and artists, and feature more than 300 curated pieces of art. Rooms in the hotel will include one-of-a-kind suites, which are themed to characters like Spider-Man.