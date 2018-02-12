Details of New Avengers, Ant-Man and the Wasp Rides Coming to Disney Parks

Marvel fans were given a huge surprise at the Disney Parks presentation at the D23 Expo Japan, with some new attractions announced across the world.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek revealed new details about the upcoming Ant-Man ride and announced new rides focusing on the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With work underway on Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris, Chapek revealed that the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be renovated to feature Iron Man and the Avengers. It’s described as “a high-speed, hyper-kinetic adventure,” but it’s unclear at this point if they’ll scrap the popular attraction completely or rebrand it with some modifications.

After announcing the Ant-Man ride at Hong Kong Disneyland last year, fans learned more about the new ride with some exciting details. The Wasp will take top billing with her size-shrinking partner, much like in the new movie, and the two will go up against classic Marvel villain Arnim Zola and a swarm of Hydra bots.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp ride will join the Iron Man Experience, which is already the most popular attraction and Hong Kong Disneyland, and a brand new Marvel-themed area is already underway at the park.

One of the most exciting announcements brings yet another Marvel ride stateside, as Walt Disney World will add another Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride.

The ride will bring Star-Lord and his space-faring allies to the Epcot park and is described as a “one-of-a-kind family attraction will feature a brand-new, innovative ride system – and will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world.”

Little else was revealed about the Guardians-themed attraction, but it sounds like the Disney Imagineers are very ambitious with their plans.

Fans have been excited at the prospect of more Marvel additions to Disney Parks, though Star Wars is getting the focus at this point as they expand both U.S. parks with the Galaxy’s Edge areas. While there have been discussions of a similar Marvel-branded area, it seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer.

Hopefully we learn more about the new Marvel-themed attractions soon.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout is now open at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks.