Disney+ Confirms Iron Man 3 Is a Christmas Movie

Over the years, certain movies have been the topic of intense debate regarding their status as a Christmas movie. Die Hard is probably the most well-known example of this. The R-rated action thriller starring Bruce Willis isn’t really about Christmas at all, as it follows New York City police office John McClane as he tries to stop a terrorist attack on Nakatomi Plaza. However, the entire movie is set around the Christmas season, with the people in Nakatomi Plaza gathered for their office Christmas party. So is Die Hard a Christmas movie? It depends on who you ask. The same goes for Iron Man 3, though it looks like Disney+ has already come to a decision about that.

Iron Man 3 takes place around Christmas, which makes sense considering it was made by Shane Black, who is known for incorporating a holiday scene or two into his movies. In the movie, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) can be seen working away in his lab to “Jingle Bell Rock” and a Christmas tree standing tall in the house. There are also Santa hats, Christmas presents, and more under-the-radar Christmas music throughout the movie. You could argue that Iron Man 3 is actually a Christmas movie, which explains why it shows up when you search “Christmas” on Disney+.

The newly-launched streaming service has plenty of holiday fare to choose from, including the brand new original movie, Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. If you search the word Christmas on the site, you’ll see titles like The Muppet Christmas Carol and I’ll Be Home for Christmas (an underrated holiday classic). You’ll also see Iron Man 3 at the bottom of the page, tucked away like a present under the tree. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

You can debate whether or not Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie, especially since, unlike Die Hard, it doesn’t take place entirely at Christmas. But the elements are certainly there, and the country’s new streaming obsession deems it a Christmas movie, so who are we to argue?

Do you think Iron Man 3 is a Christmas movie? Let us know in the comments!

