Disney+ Reveals Every MCU Movie Available at Launch

The House of Mouse began the week with a major flex about the impeccable library to be featured on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. The official Disney+ Twitter account shared a monster 600+ tweet thread on Monday morning, each tweet containing the art and title of a single movie or TV show that will be available on the first day of the new service. This includes all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films that will arrive with the Disney+ launch, though there are less than most fans are hoping for.

It was originally announced that just a few MCU movies would be available when Disney+ launched in November, considering quite a few of the films have other streaming rights deals in place, but there was a glimmer of hope when nearly the entire lineup for the version of Disney+ in the Netherlands was revealed during a trial period. That hope was shattered on Monday morning as the official slate of films only includes seven MCU films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, there are only seven MCU movies set to make their debut on Disney+ when the service launches, but that will surely change as time goes on. Some of these movies are tied up in deals with other services and networks, and they’ll eventually arrive on Disney+ when those deals run out.

You can take a look at the complete list of MCU titles available on Disney+ at launch day below.

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain Marvel