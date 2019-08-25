Killer New Moon Knight Art Shows What He Could Look Like in the MCU

The Fist of Khonshu is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at D23 this weekend, the news quickly sent fans into a frenzy once they found out they’d be seeing the cult classic Marc Spector in live-action. The buzz sent fan artists into overdrive mode and now, we’ve got one of the best pieces of fan art yet, courtesy of modeling maestro Raf Grassetti.

Grassetti — who leads the art department at Sony Santa Monica — shared some Moonie fan art earlier today and if you’re a fan of Moonie, it might excite you as all get-out. Featuring Spector’s classic white suit, the piece of art also includes the iconic pointed hood. The art also uses gold as a pretty slick accent color, adding a whole other level of depth to the character’s suit. You can see the work in its full glory below.

“I don’t wear white to hide myself, I wear it so they’ll see me coming” #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/VzKZRyOmMd — Raf Grassetti 👾 ✍🏻 (@rafagrassetti) August 25, 2019

Moon Knight is likely at the very beginning development stages without a writer or director attached yet. Though an exact episode count has yet to be revealed, previous announcements have suggested the Marvel Studios shows will be anywhere from six to eight episodes in length. Because of that, any casting decisions are likely well far out — but that’s not stopping The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand from lobbying for the position.

“On the off chance that [Red Skull] — I don’t know if he’s out of the MCU, or if he’s free to roam, or whatever — but if he doesn’t come back, I would love to play Moon Knight,” Marquand said during a con appearance last winter. “Because that’s kind of Marvel’s — he gets compared to Batman a lot, like Marvel’s Batman, but he’s such an amazing character.”

Moon Knight — in addition to Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk — have yet to receive a release date from Disney+. Which version of Moon Knight do you hope to see in the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

