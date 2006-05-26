Disney+ Fans Are Diving Into X-Men: The Last Stand
Disney+ sent out a graphic showcasing everything coming to the service this weekend, and fans are latching onto X-Men: The Last Stand. There are so many X-Men movies, and a ton of them live on the company’s streaming platform. But, this one is newly available so there are users flocking to the end of that first trilogy. For a lot of viewers of a certain age, there is a measure of comfort in those first three X-Men movies. It was a different time, and all of your favorites are still a part of the franchise. It’s been through multiple mutations since then, and some of them have been really great. Take a peek at Disney+’s post down below:
Last year some minor controversy bubbled up when Juggernaut actor Vinnie Jones talked about his role in the series with ComicBookMovie, “I loved the role, but hopefully you can put it f***** right here, mate. I basically got mugged off. Matthew Vaughn signed me up, and it was a great role and a great script, and Juggernaut was a great character. I signed up for three of them, and that will show you how serious I was about it. Brett Ratner basically dissolved the character. I was in my f***** trailer half the time. It's one of the most disappointing jobs I've been on as far as, you know, 'What am I doing here?’”
“It wasn't the same Juggernaut as I signed on for. They took his storyline away, they'd taken his character away, his dialogue. I had two big meetings with Brett about it, and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, it's coming. They're writing stuff for you as we speak' and it never fucking happened,” Jones continued. “Disappointment wise, that was probably one of the biggest. What's upsetting is some of the fans blame me! It was fucking nothing to do with me! That role, I didn't sign up for. The Juggernaut you saw was not the Juggernaut I signed on for with Matthew Vaughn, I'll tell you that now. It upset me.”
Rather would respond on Instagram, “In all seriousness, I shot the script I was given and I was not able to expand the role of Juggernaut as per Vinnie’s request due to the extremely limited time I had to deliver the film,” Ratner wrote. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for Vinnie Jones and his talent and thought he created a memorable character.”
