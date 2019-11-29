X-Men Movies Coming to Disney+ in Certain Markets

Marvel fans have flooded to the new Disney+ streaming service over the last few weeks to rewatch many of their favorite movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The majority of the films from the ever-popular franchise are on the service, including the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame. There are also a bunch of older Marvel animated shows for fans to enjoy on Disney+. However, the one missing element that people have been hoping to see is the roster of X-Men films produced by Fox, that were acquired by Disney as a part of the purchase of 21st Century Fox.

There are currently no X-Men films streaming on Disney+, but it looks like that is about to change in some regions. Australian website Finder.com is reporting that eight of Fox’s X-Men titles are about to make their way to the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the site, Australia’s version of Disney+ will be getting X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse on Friday, December 20th. The only PG-13 X-Men title not on the list is Dark Phoenix, which hit theaters early this year. The omission of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan isn’t necessarily surprising given their R rating.

There has been no word as to the availability of these movies on the United States version of Disney+. It would make sense for them to be added to the roster, given their popularity and the fact that they line up with the ratings of the MCU. Then again, there’s always the concern that fans could confuse the X-Men movies with the MCU, and that may be enough to keep them off of the service.

Disney does also control Hulu, and has already confirmed that it will use the service for some of its more adult-oriented content. For example, all of the FX TV shows will be heading to Hulu to stream early next year. If Disney doesn’t want all of the X-Men movies on Disney+ in the United States, there’s always the chance they could be used to bolster the Hulu movie roster.

Do you hope to see the X-Men films on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!