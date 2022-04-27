Doctor Doom One:12 Collective Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order
The latest entry into Mezco Toyz premium One:12 Collective action figure lineup is Marvel's Doctor Doom! It's a fantastic addition with loads of features and accessories. There are multiple head portraits, interchangeable masks, a super detailed costume, a Cosmic Power Siphon Harness with light-up functionality and HUD projection FX, and much more.
A detailed breakdown of the features and accessories for the Marvel Comics Doctor Doom One:12 Collective action figure can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $155 with free US shipping using the code SPRINGFREE22. You won't be charged until it ships in April of 2023.Buy the Doctor Doom One:12 Collective Action Figure at Entertainment Earth ($155)
One:12 Collective Doctor Doom Figure Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
- Two (2) head portraits with three (3) interchangeable masks
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Seventeen (17) interchangeable hands including
- One (1) pair of stun shocker FX hands (L & R)
- Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R)
- One (1) pair of fists (L & R)
- One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R)
- One (1) pointing hand (R)
- One (1) pair of spell summoning hands (L & R)
- Two (2) energy protecting hands (L)
Costume Features:
- Hooded tunic with integrated posing wire
- Cape with clasp, metal chain, and integrated posing wire (removable)
- Titanium armor battle suit
- Two (2) removable belts with two pouches and weapon holster
Accessories:
- One (1) Cosmic Power Siphon Harness with light-up function
- One (1) HUD projection FX for Cosmic Power Siphon Harness
- One (1) electro-shock weapon
- One (1) electro-shock blast FX
- Two (2) electric flash FX
- Two (2) energy blast FX
- Two (2) interchangeable rocket thrusters
- Two (2) long rocket thruster FX (plug into feet)
- Two (2) short rocket thruster FX (plug into back)
- One (1) hinged spell book with printed pages
- One (1) spell FX
- One (1) One:12 Collective display bases with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts
You can check out previously released figures in Mezco's One:13 Collective lineup right here.