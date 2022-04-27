Doctor Doom One:12 Collective Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

By Sean Fallon

mezco-doctor-doom-1.jpg

The latest entry into Mezco Toyz premium One:12 Collective action figure lineup is Marvel's Doctor Doom! It's a fantastic addition with loads of features and accessories. There are multiple head portraits, interchangeable masks, a super detailed costume, a Cosmic Power Siphon Harness with light-up functionality and HUD projection FX, and much more.

A detailed breakdown of the features and accessories for the Marvel Comics Doctor Doom One:12 Collective action figure can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $155 with free US shipping using the code SPRINGFREE22. You won't be charged until it ships in April of 2023.

Buy the Doctor Doom One:12 Collective Action Figure at Entertainment Earth ($155)

One:12 Collective Doctor Doom Figure Features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
  • Two (2) head portraits with three (3) interchangeable masks
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 17cm tall
  • Seventeen (17) interchangeable hands including
  • One (1) pair of stun shocker FX hands (L & R)
  • Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R)
  • One (1) pair of fists (L & R)
  • One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R)
  • One (1) pointing hand (R)
  • One (1) pair of spell summoning hands (L & R)
  • Two (2) energy protecting hands (L)
mezco-doctor-doom-2.jpg

Costume Features:

  • Hooded tunic with integrated posing wire
  • Cape with clasp, metal chain, and integrated posing wire (removable)
  • Titanium armor battle suit
  • Two (2) removable belts with two pouches and weapon holster
mezco-doctor-doom-4.jpg

Accessories:

  • One (1) Cosmic Power Siphon Harness with light-up function
  • One (1) HUD projection FX for Cosmic Power Siphon Harness
  • One (1) electro-shock weapon
  • One (1) electro-shock blast FX
  • Two (2) electric flash FX
  • Two (2) energy blast FX
  • Two (2) interchangeable rocket thrusters
  • Two (2) long rocket thruster FX (plug into feet)
  • Two (2) short rocket thruster FX (plug into back)
  • One (1) hinged spell book with printed pages
  • One (1) spell FX
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display bases with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts

You can check out previously released figures in Mezco's One:13 Collective lineup right here

