Doctor Doom One:12 Collective Action Figure Is up for Pre-Order

The latest entry into Mezco Toyz premium One:12 Collective action figure lineup is Marvel's Doctor Doom! It's a fantastic addition with loads of features and accessories. There are multiple head portraits, interchangeable masks, a super detailed costume, a Cosmic Power Siphon Harness with light-up functionality and HUD projection FX, and much more.

A detailed breakdown of the features and accessories for the Marvel Comics Doctor Doom One:12 Collective action figure can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $155 with free US shipping using the code SPRINGFREE22. You won't be charged until it ships in April of 2023.

One:12 Collective Doctor Doom Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits with three (3) interchangeable masks

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Seventeen (17) interchangeable hands including

One (1) pair of stun shocker FX hands (L & R)

Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R)

One (1) pair of fists (L & R)

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L & R)

One (1) pointing hand (R)

One (1) pair of spell summoning hands (L & R)

Two (2) energy protecting hands (L)

Costume Features:

Hooded tunic with integrated posing wire

Cape with clasp, metal chain, and integrated posing wire (removable)

Titanium armor battle suit

Two (2) removable belts with two pouches and weapon holster

Accessories:

One (1) Cosmic Power Siphon Harness with light-up function

One (1) HUD projection FX for Cosmic Power Siphon Harness

One (1) electro-shock weapon

One (1) electro-shock blast FX

Two (2) electric flash FX

Two (2) energy blast FX

Two (2) interchangeable rocket thrusters

Two (2) long rocket thruster FX (plug into feet)

Two (2) short rocket thruster FX (plug into back)

One (1) hinged spell book with printed pages

One (1) spell FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display bases with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts

You can check out previously released figures in Mezco's One:13 Collective lineup right here.