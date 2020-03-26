Best Tweets from ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Doctor Strange

ComicBook.com hosted our latest Quarantine Watch Party tonight with the social media sensation spearheading a unified viewing of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like the Masters of the Mystic Arts with Marvel fans and Comic Book readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had a special guest with director Scott Derrickson who offered creative insight into the making of the film and behind-the-scenes reveals about the 2016 feature. We've collected the best reactions and memes from tonight's Doctor Strange Quarantine Watch Party below!

Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of The Avengers, The Dark Knight, Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, and Birds of Prey, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.

We also know when the next Quarantine Watch Party will take place as tomorrow night will see none other than Rob Liefeld join forces with ComicBook.com for a joint viewing of the first Deadpool movie! Liefeld will be on social media, using #QuarantineWatchParty and #Deadpool throughout the movie, while also playing host to a live commentary video streaming on Comicbook.com's official Facebook and YouTube channel.

Check back here for more details on the next events (there are more the works!) and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!