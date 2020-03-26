Best Tweets from ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Doctor Strange
ComicBook.com hosted our latest Quarantine Watch Party tonight with the social media sensation spearheading a unified viewing of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like the Masters of the Mystic Arts with Marvel fans and Comic Book readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. We also had a special guest with director Scott Derrickson who offered creative insight into the making of the film and behind-the-scenes reveals about the 2016 feature. We've collected the best reactions and memes from tonight's Doctor Strange Quarantine Watch Party below!
Our Quarantine Watch Party events have become a weeknight staple for fans around the country. So far the parties have included joint viewings of The Avengers, The Dark Knight, Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnarok, Bloodshot, and Birds of Prey, all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end. As fans of these movies are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world they are connecting with new friends with similar interests and having a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies.
We also know when the next Quarantine Watch Party will take place as tomorrow night will see none other than Rob Liefeld join forces with ComicBook.com for a joint viewing of the first Deadpool movie! Liefeld will be on social media, using #QuarantineWatchParty and #Deadpool throughout the movie, while also playing host to a live commentary video streaming on Comicbook.com's official Facebook and YouTube channel.
Check back here for more details on the next events (there are more the works!) and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!
Please Doctor Strange we need them
I wonder if Dr Strange can donate some masks to hospitals in need. #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/RvdG41tPm9— Shanna 🍍🥥︽✵︽ (@PinaCocoTweets) March 27, 2020
They went there
Eat Your Heart Out, Inception.
#DoctorStrange #QuarantineWatchParty— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) March 27, 2020
He's a good man, and thorough
And THATS how you’re supposed to wash your hands do stay safe #DoctorStrange— Krystal Gutierrez (@k_gutierrrez) March 27, 2020
#QuarantineWatchParty
RIP to the Lambo
I know we are supposed to care about Strange but I just feel bad for that poor Lambo #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/MqOgwXOmGs— Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) March 27, 2020
Six feet people!
Kathmandu doesn’t know what social distancing is 😂😭 #QuarantineWatchParty— The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) March 27, 2020
Chills on chills
"The place you're looking for is called Kamar-Taj." #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/JV3GDJ91UB— El Machas (@elmachas) March 27, 2020
oop
“Well no, not anymore” #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/00TXjhu7f6— Black WidHEAUX (@boomUlookin4dis) March 27, 2020
Butterflies
BUTTERFLY!!!! And then Stephen turned Thanos's black hole into butterflies in Infinity War! #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange— OnWallsJCFWrites✒️🐝🖋️ (@JcfWrites) March 27, 2020
Falling!!
So is this what Loki experiences? #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/mJ78ep6TIA— Becky Zufall (@BeckyZufall) March 27, 2020
Day 13344 of quarantine
All of us trying to keep track of days at home... #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange #stayingathome pic.twitter.com/NLE4FF65lQ— Hot Mess & Blessed (@HotMessBless) March 27, 2020
Captain Wong
Wong in the library.#QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/TJd1RQ2gSZ— CY98 #IStandWithVic Endgame 8x (@RWBY_Fan10000) March 27, 2020
This ain't HP my dude
This movie sucks. We’re like 30 minutes in and I haven’t seen Harry Potter once #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange #justkiddingfolks— Jacob Nuckolls (@jacob_nuckolls) March 27, 2020
It's all connected
Phase 4: #DoctorStrange about to travel through the Multiverse (of madness) #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/FKFIZhFnZO— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 27, 2020
Just wanted new hands fam
Lmao! Stephen is like hold on one second. I didn’t sign up for some battle. I just wanted to heal myself. #DoctorStrange #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/B9ae2gKqE4— TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@Khaleesi_Hodan) March 27, 2020
Ageless
“No one knows the age of the Sorcerer Supreme”— Krystal Gutierrez (@k_gutierrrez) March 27, 2020
What I want my students to say about me haha
#QuarantineWatchParty#DoctorStrange
Called. Out.
Doctor Strange uses Internet Explorer (or Edge).#QuarantineWatchParty— Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) March 27, 2020
Well get 'em back in there
Y’all. I figured out 2020. Someone stopped guarding the Sanctums... 🤷🏻♀️😱 #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/O7xxjT6fXt— Hot Mess & Blessed (@HotMessBless) March 27, 2020
F
Everybody drop an F in the chat for Daniel Drumm.#QuarantineWatchParty— Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) March 27, 2020
50 Shades of Strange
Mr. Grey will see you now #DoctorStrange#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/H5OXaVp2EX— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 27, 2020
Doesn't even charge
I love how The Cloak is like Stephen's babysitter #QuarantineWatchParty— jaklyn (@_jacktheknife_) March 27, 2020
Shh
#QuarantineWatchParty Okay, shouldn't the bad guy have freed the other bad guy, so they both could have killed Strange?— Joseph Duda (@JosephDuda1) March 27, 2020
But you-
the Ancient One criticizing someone else for using dark magic:#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/GR6rA8SqF3— Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) March 27, 2020
Social distancing my guy
Hitting up the club...er...my house like... #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/iaRutYL849— Eric Neumann (@eric_neumann) March 27, 2020
Sorry Rachel
When Rachel realizes this isn’t the notebook #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/YEnlqmOdCH— IG: simplyoutstanding (@bostonsfavson) March 27, 2020
Missed out Marvel
The fact that Mordo doesn’t reply “This was a mistake” with “No shit, Sherlock” was SUCH a missed opportunity #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange— Simone ⍟ (@2cents_) March 27, 2020
It's all we're thinking about these days
They are definitely not six feet apart and he is touching her face, they both definately going to get corona#QuarantineWatchParty— Harrison Poole (@Harrison_P1020) March 27, 2020
I laughed out loud at this one - Spencer
@ all these hand washing shots #DoctorStrange #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/adVJ0rj6lS— Tanner Peshek (@TJPoloWolf) March 27, 2020
Corona, we've come to bargain
“You and me, trapped in this moment, until the end of time.”— Krystal Gutierrez (@k_gutierrrez) March 27, 2020
That’s what this quarantine feels like 😒#QuarantineWatchParty
It really is Aladdin
Omg even the end of #DoctorStrange is like Aladdin. Jafar was locked inside a lamp for all eternity. Kaecilius became part of the One for all eternity. #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/o8zOH04xhw— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 27, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.