Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Could Film in New York City

Before long, production will start on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, ushering in the second solo film in the mystic Marvel franchise. As previous reports have suggested, the bulk of principal photography for Multiverse of Madness will take place at Pinewood Studios UK, but a new report seems to suggest some scenes will also be filmed stateside. According to HN Entertainment, the production will likely film some scenes in the United States, with New York City likely serving as the filming locale. After all, Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Sanctum Sanctorum is located on New York’s fabled Bleecker Street.

While it’s still a bit too early to discuss production schedules, it’s likely photography on the Doctor Strange follow up will begin sometime after WandaVision wraps production or, at the very least, towards the end of production on the Disney+ show. It had been previously revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the latter even featuring the Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen.

Marvel has been radio silent on the Doctor Strange sequel, although Olsen admitted in a recent interview she can’t wait to star alongside Cumberbatch in the film.

“I’m really excited,” she told MTV News. “I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

In addition to Cumberbatch and Olsen, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are expected to reprise their roles a Wong and Baron Mordo, respectively. It’s unclear if Tilda Swinton’s The Ancient One or Cumberbatch’s take on Dormammu will play a part in the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7, 2021.

