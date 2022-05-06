Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Five Days Teaser Released By Marvel

✖

The multiverse is cracking open, and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will soon have his hands full battling extradimensional threats. As the calendar inches closer to the release of the highly anticipated Strange follow-up, Marvel Studios has released a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser. In fact, the House of Ideas begins its five-day count down by sharing even a little more footage from the upcoming release. Full alert, if you're trying to head into the film with no inkling of certain cameos or appearances, proceed with caution.

In the teaser released Sunday morning, Marvel unveils more footage of Captain Carter's (Hayley Atwell) live-action debut, featuring her shield bouncing off various walls it what appears to be the Illuminati headquarters. The Illuminati was confirmed to appear in the feature last week by a separate teaser released by Marvel Studios. See the five-day countdown video below.

In 5 Days, everything you know will change forever.



In 5 Days, everything you know will change forever.

Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6.

Should the teasers in fact lead to the live-action introduction of Captain Carter, she would be the first such adaptation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the film's antagonists, the multi-tentacled Gargantos, could also be the same beast teased during the events of What If...? Season One. The adaptations would also live up to the promise Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said during the Marvel Studios: Assembled episode released in support of What If...?.

"I really believe the deepening fictional mythologies is a way to appreciate them more, is a way to understand them more, look at them in a different way. They've got now two seasons of What If...? ideas underway that's some of the best storytelling we've ever had that you may see spin into other mediums. It's really the most uniquely beautiful animated series I've seen in a long time."

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!