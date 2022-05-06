Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals He's Taking a Break After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

✖

It'll be a moment or two until you see Benedict Cumberbatch back on the silver screen. Once Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters theaters and the actor wraps up the press tour duties, a nice little vacation from filmmaking is in store. In a new interview with IGN, the Oscar nominee revealed he'll be taking a little bit of a break from acting soon.

"It gets very multiversal in real life as well," he told the website. When asked about what a variant of Cumerbatch might be doing in an alternate reality, the actor added: "I guess one that's less busy, maybe...I might be that variant very soon, which is nice – taking a bit of a break."

It's yet to be seen just how long of a break Cumberbatch will take. He's currently attached to a handful of projects including The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, The 39 Steps, Morning, and Rogue Male. Filming on Henry Sugar took place in London beginning in January.

There's also no indication of where his MCU character could pop up either. With everything announced so far, no project stands out as one that would have a need for a Master of the Mystic Arts. There's been increasing speculation that Marvel Studios is barreling towards an eventual Midnight Suns team-up, but a project like that has yet to officially be announced or teased by the reporting of Hollywood trades.

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.