This ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Poster Is What We Want the Sequel to Be

A Doctor Strange sequel is on many Marvel fans’ wishlist for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase 4,” and now we have an idea of just how awesome that could look.

Reddit user realityavengers recently shared their fan-made Doctor Strange 2 poster, which pairs the titular character up with some new and familiar faces. The poster, which you can check out below, imagines Stephen Strange’s ensemble, including Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), as well as Wong (Benedict Wong) and Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

While it’s unclear exactly what a Doctor Strange sequel would look like, or when the film would exactly fall in Marvel’s future plans, the concept of Wanda and Doctor Strange teaming up has been suggested by fans for quite some time. While the two have yet to officially meet up in the MCU, they have collaborated here and there in the comics, and both characters have acquired a sort of newfound love following Avengers: Infinity War.

“Sometimes, it’s where do those characters pop up?” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of Doctor Strange in an interview earlier this year. “[Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War. So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

If the same creative team returns for Doctor Strange 2, which just might begin filming next year, it sounds like they have a few ideas in mind for the film’s roster, including Marvel Comics villain Nightmare and Doctor Strange’s ally-turned-antagonist Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

“For those of you who have ever read the comics, you know that Baron Mordo has a very particular arc, and that’s something we discussed with Chiwetel while working on the first movie,” screenwriter C. Robert Cargill said in a previous interview. “And part of the reason Chiwetel wanted to play Mordo was because he has a definitive ending as a character and it’s such a fascinating ending. And I do know that whether we’re attached or not, that Marvel plans on working towards that ending and fully realizing Mordo as more than just a cardboard cutout villain, but actually taking him to kind of Loki levels of awesomeness. That’s the goal with him.”

