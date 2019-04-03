‘Doctor Strange’ Director Describes ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Pitch As “F***ing Incredible”

It is officially April, which means Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are only a couple of weeks away from finally getting to see Avengers: Endgame on the big screen. While fans are eager to find out what the new movie has in store, there is one person familiar with the wide world of Marvel Studios who recently hinted that the movie will be “f***ing incredible.” Scott Derrickson, the director best known for helming the MCU’s Doctor Strange, tweeted about an interesting encounter he had with Joe Russo, one-half of the Avengers: Endgame directing dream.

While editing Doctor Strange at Marvel, I ran into Joe Russo outside the men’s room. He pitched me the basic story for both Infinity War and Endgame. I told him that if he could make the first movie work, the second movie would be fucking incredible.#TrueStory — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 3, 2019

Many fans commented on the post, intrigued by what it could mean. “Scott why must you do this to us, waiting 23 days was already going to be hard enough,” @SuperheroDeuce replied.

“You were right on the money. From all my Production Assistant friends who worked on it they told me that this is really what an epic conclusion is like,” @TylerCobaugh added.

One fan, @BBW_BFF, decided to ask if Captain America was still alive, and Derrickson had a hilarious response.

“He did say. Here is the answer in code: @&:!4’kihb ennui sn🚜£}£#’#🤘🏻👁🤘🏻,” he replied.

Excuse us while we try to decipher what is likely a bunch of nonsense. (We already can’t help but wonder if the eye emoji is reference to Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto.)

In addition to knowing some Avengers secrets, Derrickson is also returning to direct Doctor Strange 2, which is expected to be released in 2021.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

