Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Reveals They Almost Played Even More Variants

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theatres, and it featured multiple versions of some major Marvel characters. As seen in the trailer, you'll glimpse some variants of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and some surprise variants might be popping up along the way. In the film, Rachel McAdams plays two versions of Christine Palmer, and the actor recently revealed to IndieWire that she almost played more.

"It did change a little bit from what I was originally told, [which was] that it would be three different versions, and we wound up with two different versions in the end. But they said I'd be playing a very different version of the Christine Palmer I played in the first film, that I wasn't an emergency room doctor, just a completely different person with a completely different life experience," McAdams explained.

"Something I can do a little bit more damage in, action-wise," she added of her variant's look. "She's definitely in a bit of a more fantastical world than the world of gritty emergency room in New York." She added of Christine's bigger role in the sequel, "I love doing action. I love being physical as an actor. I find it kind of gets me out of my head and there's always something surprising that comes out of it. I grew up playing sports, so it's nice to kind of use your body and see if it still works the way it used to. And people love that stuff, so it's just really satisfying to get to participate in that way."

In a previous interview with D23 Magazine (via The Direct), McAdams talked about Christine's relationship with Doctor Strange.

"They are not back together, unfortunately... as we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, he chose to stay in the Sanctum, meaning he can't entertain his selfish desires," she said. "He would've loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard thing. He said, 'No. I'm going to be a Super Hero and defend our reality. I have to move on. Our movie shows him dealing with the decisions he's made. He might regret how things ended with Christine; he still carries a torch for her."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theatres.