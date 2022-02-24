Doctor Strange 2 Producer Confirms Spoiler About Rachel McAdams’ Character We All Expected

Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) has found the love of her life, and it doesn’t happen to be one Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Despite appearing in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a wedding dress, one Marvel Studios producer has now confirmed she’s not getting married to Strange. She’s long since moved on.

“They are not back together, unfortunately… s we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, he chose to stay in the Sanctum, meaning he can’t entertain his selfish desires,” Palmer said in the latest issue of D23 Magazine (via The Direct). “He would’ve loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard thing. He said, ‘No. I’m going to be a Super Hero and defend our reality. I have to move on. Our movie shows him dealing with the decisions he’s made. He might regret how things ended with Christine; he still carries a torch for her.”

Interestingly enough, there was once a time Jessica Chastain was up for the very role McAdams now plays. Doctor Strange scribe. C. Robert Cargill first revealed that tidbit on a podcast in 2020.

“This is the interesting thing that Hollywood’s starting to find out, is that a lot of the actresses out there want to be superheroes as much as the actors do,” Cargill said on Junkfood Cinema. “I know this happened with Scott [Derrickson]. He went to Jessica Chastain to get her on Doctor Strange, because we were considering her. She’s like, ‘Hey, look, this project sounds awesome, and I would love to do it. But I’m only going to get one shot at being in a Marvel film and becoming a Marvel character; and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape.’”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.