Doctor Strange 2 Writer Responds to Spider-Man: Far From Home Connection

✖

Spider-Man: Far From Home featured some major moments, but none as big as when Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck reveals that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was named universe 616. Of course, it turns out that Beck was lying about being from the multiverse the entire time, and everything he said was false. Marvel Studios is known for being very keen on detail with their films connections, so you'd assume that they'd notice a key detail in their upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU's universe is actually designated as universe 616. This made some people wonder if Quentin Beck knew more than he led on. While speaking with Rolling Stone, the film's scribe Michael Waldron revealed if it was just a simple coincidence.

"I guess it begs the question, What did Quentin know? He was a smart guy," Waldron said. "Um, is it just a coincidence? That's… I don't know. But what's your out?"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had become a major success both at the box office and with critics. The film had already made over half a billion dollars worldwide and is currently sitting at a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Doctor Strange's success comes from behind-the-scenes of the film, with Sam Raimi leading the pack as the sequels director. Everyone working on the film had nothing but nice things to say about working with the legendary director and that includes the films scribe. Waldron previously had a discussion with ComicBook.com and revealed how it was to work with the director.

"It wasn't a surprise that Sam was a delight, but I had the time of my life," Waldron revealed to us. "Sam has become one of my dearest friends and my mentor, I guess, again, I wasn't surprised at how much I learned about directing, I learned everything. It fully felt like everything there is to learn from him, over the course of this, and so I had so much fun. For a movie this hard, this big, it shouldn't have been as much fun as it was, but we had so much fun the whole way through."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

What do you think of the coincidence? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!