Major Villain Makes Shocking Return to the Marvel Universe

One of Marvel’s most dangerous villains has finally returned, but not in a way that any reader would’ve expected. The universe of Marvel comics was rocked in the final pages of Doctor Strange #384, on shelves today.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange #384! Continue at your own risk.

Over the last few issues of Doctor Strange, Loki has taken over as Sorcerer Supreme, and he’s been dying to know what Stephen has kept locked in a secret room in the Sanctum Sanctorum. In today’s issue, Stephen finally opened that door for all to see, and what was inside took him over as its new host.

No, it wasn’t the Venom symbiote. Behind that door was the dark Sentry himself, The Void.

Readers have been waiting for The Void to appear for a few weeks now. A few issues earlier, Strange revealed that he was keeping Sentry locked away in a prison of his own mind, hiding him from the rest of the world. It shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise that Strange also had The Void under lock and key as well.

However, when Strange opened the door in the Sanctorum, The Void wasn’t just released out into the world. It consumed Strange, turning him into the new, living Void of Darkness.

The conclusion of this Doctor Strange arc will take place in February, where the former sorcerer and current dark lord will have his final showdown with Loki.

Doctor Strange #384, written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Gabriel Hernandez Walta, is available now at your local comic book shop.